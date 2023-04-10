SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 10, 2023--
ZEDEDA, the leader in edge orchestration, today announced it has been recognized as a "Leader" and "Outperformer" in the 2023 GigaOm Radar Report for Kubernetes for Edge Computing.
ZEDEDA received exceptional ratings across all four key criteria: inoperability, lifecycle management, customized deployment support and connectivity. GigaOm describes those key criteria as the core differentiating features in a technology sector that play an important role in determining potential value to the organization.
The report also gave ZEDEDA exceptional ratings in the evaluation metrics of architecture, flexibility, scalability, and manageability and ease of use — the top-line characteristics that define the impact each will have on the organization.
“As companies look to extend Kubernetes to the edge, they’re asking for solutions that can scale with a diverse landscape of hardware and operating environments,” Raghu Vatte, ZEDEDA Vice President of Product Management and Customer Success, said. “We’re pleased that the report recognized our leading role in the areas that matter most to customers.”
Among ZEDEDA’s strengths cited specifically in the report were, “ZEDEDA’s boot attestation process provides strong security assurance for unsecured device locations. It is particularly strong in industrial environments.”
“ZEDEDA is specifically focused on edge computing and has a somewhat unique approach in the market. It has a particularly strong focus on security and assurance for deployment into unsecured environments where physical device security cannot be relied on,” said GigaOm analyst Justin Warren. “ZEDEDA supports mixed workloads of VMs and Kubernetes on the same nodes.”
ZEDEDA was also recognized as exceptional in both cloud-connected and self-hosted deployment models. In a cloud-connected deployment model, edge devices must connect to the vendor’s cloud systems for provisioning, management, or other core services. Self-hosted solutions, on the other hand, can be deployed into customer-controlled environments.
Among market segments, ZEDEDA was recognized as exceptional in the specialized market segment, where optimal solutions are designed for specific workloads and use cases, such as big data analytics and high-performance computing.
ZEDEDA’s edge management and orchestration solution is purpose-built to meet the unique security, bandwidth, scale and other challenges of distributed environments. The solution supports choice of Kubernetes distribution, in addition to supporting any combination of virtual machines and native Docker containers. ZEDEDA abstracts the complexities of provisioning Kubernetes in distributed environments and enables administrators without specialized skills to quickly deploy Kubernetes clusters while remotely managing the entire lifecycle of the Kubernetes runtime and underlying hardware at scale.
Additional integration with SUSE K3s enables customers to bulk deploy clusters via ZEDEDA’s built-in application marketplace.
To download a complimentary copy of the 2023 GigaOm Radar Report for Kubernetes for Edge Computing and review their key criteria for evaluating Kubernetes for edge computing solutions, visit www.ZEDEDA.com.
About ZEDEDA
ZEDEDA makes edge computing effortless, open, and intrinsically secure — extending the cloud experience to the edge. ZEDEDA reduces the cost of managing and orchestrating distributed edge infrastructure and applications while increasing visibility, security and control. ZEDEDA delivers a distributed, cloud-native edge management and orchestration solution, simplifying the security and remote management of edge infrastructure and applications at scale.
ZEDEDA ensures extensibility and flexibility by utilizing an open partner ecosystem with a robust app marketplace and leveraging an open architecture from the Linux Foundation. ZEDEDA delivers instant time to value, has thousands of nodes under management and is backed by world-class investors with teams in the United States, Germany and India. For more information, visit www.ZEDEDA.com.
