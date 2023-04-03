SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 3, 2023--
ZEGOCLOUD, a global real-time interaction services provider, announces that it is now ISO/IEC 27001:2013, ISO/IEC 27701:2019, and ISO/IEC 27018:2019 certified.
After demonstrating a continuous and systematic approach to managing and securing both corporate and customer data, ZEGOCLOUD was awarded ISO/IEC accreditation by an independent security firm. This accreditation includes:
- ISO/IEC 27001 for safeguarding sensitive data's availability, integrity, and secrecy in the Planning, Design Development, Operation, and Service of Real-Time Audio and Video Communication Devices;
- ISO/IEC 27701 for establishing, maintaining, and continuously developing a Privacy Information Management System (PIMS) in real-time communication services, which entails the transfer and processing of sensitive personal information;
- ISO/IEC 27018 for securing personally identifiable information (PII) in public cloud settings, which is essential for the RTC sector because many real-time communication services are cloud-based.
ZEGOCLOUD's ISO/IEC accreditation assures international businesses, organizations, and partners that they can confidently use ZEGOCLOUD SDKs and APIs as the company has implemented necessary security best practices. This is particularly vital for industries that handle substantial amounts of sensitive data, including:
- Finance, bank account numbers, and credit card numbers data, for which RTC vendors must adhere to laws such as PCI DSS;
- Healthcare, personal health information, and patient data, for which RTC companies must comply with rules like HIPAA;
- Education, and student data, such as grades and transcripts, for which governments enacted laws like the US FERPA that RTC solutions vendors must follow.
"As an RTC solutions provider, ZEGOCLOUD prioritizes privacy and data safety," said Kuk Jiang, co-founder of ZEGOCLOUD. "Our compliance with worldwide standard privacy laws and regulations secures personal data and minimizes security breaches. Additionally, adhering to ISO/IEC standards gives us a competitive edge in a crowded app market where data privacy and security are growing concerns."
About ZEGOCLOUD
ZEGOCLOUD revolutionizes virtual engagement with real-time interaction services for hassle-free cloud communication, connecting enterprises, teams, customers, and users. It lays the groundwork for businesses and developers to build RTI into their apps across the mobile internet and the metaverse.
If you have any security or data protection concerns regarding ZEGOCLOUD, please reach out to us at dpo@zegocloud.com.
