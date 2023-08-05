KYIV — According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russia has again hit the country with a barrage of missile attacks.
Air alerts sounded throughout the country and a strike was aimed for Zaporizhzhya, on the Motor Sich plant, Zelenskyy said in his evening video broadcast in Kiev. He did not say whether it was damaged.
Motor Sich is considered Ukraine's most important manufacturer of aircraft and helicopter engines and gas turbines.
Zelenskyy said the Khmelnytskyi region was also hit but did not provide more details.
"Some of the missiles were shot down. Thanks to our air defense fighters," the head of state said. According to the report, Russia once again fired Kinschal missiles and Kalibr cruise missiles at Ukraine.
Zelenskyy said the number of Russian attacks did not matter. "Anyway, they don't give anything to the enemy." Ukraine will defend its freedom, he said. "And Russia will not manage to replace international law with terror or crises or any intimidation," he added.
He also praised a meeting of Ukraine's allies in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah, where they are considering his formula for peace.
He said 42 states were represented from different continents, united by international law.
A key point of Zelenskyy's peace formula is the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine. Important bilateral meetings are also planned in Jeddah, Zelenskyy noted. Russia was not invited to the talks.
In his video message, Zelenskyy reiterated his thanks to Germany, among others, for the recent defense packages. Ukraine expects new pledges of aid packages from allies in the coming week, he said.
"The greater the consolidation of the world in restoring a just peace, the sooner an end will be put to the bombs and missiles with which Moscow wants to replace the norms of international law," he said.
