AFTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 5, 2022--
Zenith AeroTech, a leading developer of heavy-lift tethered aerial vehicles (TAVs), announced today that it will be exhibiting its Quad 8 TAV and Ground Power Unit for the first time at the Special Operations Forces Industry Conference (SOFIC), held May 17-19, in Tampa, Florida.
Designed to meet warfighter operations, such as overwatch, over-the-hill communications, force protection, and persistent surveillance, the Quad 8 and its 60-pound tether management/power conversion unit will be displayed at the General Dynamics Mission Systems booth (#805).
“People tend think of small drones of having limited air endurance and carrying only one or two pounds of payload, but our family of TAVs are in another class entirely,” said Kutlay Kaya, chairman of Zenith AeroTech. “Drawing power from the ground, they can stay in the air for days at a time.”
Indeed, last May, the Quad 8 was flown for 96 hours straight in an endurance test. All through that demonstration, it was supported by the Ground Power Unit, which carried in a Pelican case, acts as a tether management system and converts available 120- or 240-volt AC power into high-voltage DC.
Unlike many tethered drones out on the market, the Quad 8 can carry a payload of up to 20 pounds. This allows the platform to use a wide range of equipment, including (but not limited to):
- Combined electro-optical/infrared cameras;
- LIDAR;
- Synthetic aperture radar;
- Scanning radar;
- Mobile ad hoc networking radios; and
- Laser pointers and target designators.
Kaya said that cooperation between Zenith AeroTech and General Dynamics has proven fruitful. “With a major partner like General Dynamic, we get global coverage for our products, and more and more people learn about the value of TAVs,” he said.
For more information about Zenith AeroTech and its portfolio of TAVs (Hexa, Quad 8, and Quadro), visit the General Dynamics Mission Systems booth (#805) at SOFIC or go here: https://zenithaerotech.com.
About Zenith Aerotech
Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Afton, Virginia, Zenith AeroTech is an industry leader in Tethered Aerial Vehicles (TAVs). We leverage our extensive experience in mechanical design, power electronics, software development, prototyping, and project management to provide customers with highly customizable aerial solutions. Our markets include emergency services, law enforcement, industry, and defense. Learn more about Zenith Aerotech here: https://zenithaerotech.com/
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220505005272/en/
Don Leckrone,info@zenithaerotech.com
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA VIRGINIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER AUTOMOTIVE AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING MANUFACTURING AUTOMOTIVE
SOURCE: Zenith AeroTech
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 05/05/2022 08:30 AM/DISC: 05/05/2022 08:32 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220505005272/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.