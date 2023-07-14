Zep® Introduces Innovative ‘Zep Plus’ Products with Advanced Technology Formulas that Extend the Time Between Cleaning

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 14, 2023--
Zep ®, the go-to cleaning brand for professionals, announces the debut of its Zep Plus line that extends time between cleanings, making the entire cleaning process more effective and convenient. These innovative 2-in-1 cleaning solutions provide the clean you expect from Zep plus extra benefits like preventing grime build-up. These products are available now in store at The Home Depot, as well as online at Amazon.com, Walmart.com and TheHomeDepot.com.
Pros and consumers are seeking products that accelerate the cleaning process and prevent future build-up. Developed from extensive consumer insights research, the Zep Plus line goes beyond clean and is designed to keep surfaces cleaner longer, reducing the frequency required to clean. These unique formulas can repel build-up for up to one week thanks to a high-tech invisible barrier that clings to surfaces after application and actively penetrates grime and germs.
“We are always working to offer innovative cleaning solutions that save time, energy, and money,” said Lauren Houser, Zep Vice President of Marketing. “One of the biggest takeaways we are seeing in a post-pandemic market is consumers’ desire to cut down on the amount of time and number of products utilized while cleaning. Zep Plus introduces innovative 2-in-1 cleaning solutions that provide efficiency that does not compromise efficacy, saving time and creating the desired clean for a prolonged period.”
The Zep Plus line enhances cleaning by doing the work of two jobs with one product to provide Zep’s signature professional level of clean with the additional benefit of protection and prevention. The current Zep Plus products available include:
- Zep Plus Bathroom Foaming Cleaner (32 oz.)
- Cleans PLUS prevents soap scum and hard water spots
- The fast-drying bleach free, no scrub formula is gentle enough for everyday use and clings to surfaces to better penetrate grime
- Available in a light, refreshing Rain Drop scent
- Zep Plus Glass & Mirror Foaming Cleaner (32 oz.)
- Cleans PLUS prevents mirror fog with hydrophilic technology
- The ammonia and streak free foam formula clings to surfaces to better penetrate grime and keep surfaces cleaner longer
- Available in a light, refreshing Rain Drop scent
Zep Home Pro Line
In addition to the new Zep Plus line found in home centers and online, Zep recently expanded its portfolio with a line of family-friendly formulas as part of its Spring Product Collection. The Home Pro line helps consumers clean smarter and in less time with commercial grade cleaning products developed for high efficiency home use. The full portfolio is formulated with superior technology to keep every corner and surface sparkling clean, all while filling homes with spa-like aromas and refreshing scents including Eucalyptus, Sea Salt, Fresh Rain, Lemon, Orange Zest, Lavender, and Sandalwood.
Currently, the Home Pro line can be purchased in 14 mainstream grocery chains, including ShopRite, Publix, Harris Teeter, Winn Dixie, Ingles, Food City, Giant Eagle, SpartanNash, Market Basket, and more with Zep continually adding retailers. The Home Pro line is also available on Amazon, Walmart.com, and in select Target stores nationwide.
For more information on the Zep Plus collection including where to purchase near you, please visit www.zep.com.
About Zep, Inc.
Zep, Inc. is a leading innovator, producer, and distributor of maintenance, cleaning, and sanitation solutions for food and beverage, industrial and institutional, retail, and vehicle care customers. Zep possesses a large portfolio of premium brands built over an 85-year legacy of developing the most effective products trusted by professionals and consumers to get the job done right the first time.
