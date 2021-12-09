Zerigo Health Appoints Helen Calvin as President and Chief Commercial Officer

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2021--
Zerigo Health, which delivers the only connected light therapy solution for treating chronic skin conditions at home or on the go, today announced the appointment of Helen Calvin as President and Chief Commercial Officer. She will lead Zerigo’s growing commercial operations and strategy functions as the company continues its rapid growth. Calvin is a proven business leader with deep experience delivering vision and results across the digital health space. She will report to Zerigo’s Chief Executive Officer, John Schellhorn.
Helen Calvin, President & Chief Commercial Officer of Zerigo Health (Photo: Business Wire)
Prior to joining Zerigo, Calvin served as Chief Revenue and Growth Officer at Jellyvision, where she led extensive revenue and company growth with ALEX©, the company’s interactive employee communications platform that makes choosing and using employee benefits easier and more enjoyable.
“Helen brings extensive experience delivering digital health solutions and building high-performance commercial teams,” said Schellhorn. “We are excited to welcome Helen to our leadership team as we continue to scale, meet demand and empower people to better manage their chronic skin conditions from any location they choose.”
Zerigo Health’s FDA-cleared, natural light therapy solution safely and effectively shifts dermatological care from the clinic to meet the health consumer wherever they are, at home, at work or wherever is convenient, keeping physicians and their patients with chronic skin conditions connected with personalized data and insights. Patients can easily self-administer clinically proven, American Academy of Dermatology guideline recommended narrowband ultraviolet B (NB-UVB) phototherapy using a handheld device and smartphone app. Prescription dosing is controlled via secure cloud-based technology, helping to ensure that patients treat safely in accordance with their physicians’ prescriptions. Patients are also remotely monitored and given personal coaching and support throughout their treatment journey.
“I’m thrilled to join Zerigo Health at such an exciting time for the company, as well as the digital health industry,” said Calvin. “Our ability to give members the tools and support to administer their own prescription therapy, where and when they want, represents the future of chronic disease management. The response from health plans and employers has been incredibly strong. These companies have been looking for a cost effective and clinically proven solution to offer their members and employees to treat chronic skin disorders. They are confident they’ve found the solution in Zerigo.”
In October 2021, Zerigo closed a $43 million Series B investment led by 7wireVentures and joined by General Catalyst, Dragoneer, Cigna Ventures, Leaps by Bayer and Leverage Health Solutions. The round also included participation from existing investors SV Health Investors, H.I.G. Capital and Bluestem Capital. This new funding will enable the company to respond to the increasing demand for its innovative connected chronic skin condition solution for the over 40 million Americans living with psoriasis, vitiligo, and eczema.
About Zerigo
Zerigo Health offers the only comprehensive home solution that seamlessly connects patients and providers to deliver optimal dermatological outcomes. Zerigo’s precision solution remotely treats and monitors patients with chronic skin conditions using narrowband ultraviolet B (NB-UVB) phototherapy, a proven, standard-of-care treatment. Patients benefit from the unique combination of advanced technology with personal coaching and support throughout their treatment journey, which results in documented increases in treatment adherence and patient satisfaction. To learn more, visit www.zerigohealth.com or on LinkedIn or Twitter.
