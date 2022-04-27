North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 36F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 36F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible.