Zevo’s On-Body Mosquito and Tick Repellent has added another distinguished award beside its name, the Good Housekeeping Seal. As America’s fastest growing pest control brand, 1 Zevo’s On-Body lotion, pump spray and aerosol spray have earned the Good Housekeeping Seal, which has served as a symbol of trust and reliability for millions of consumers since 1909.
Zevo On-Body Mosquito + Tick Repellents Earn Coveted Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Good Housekeeping Seal signals the validity and safety of product claims, helping shoppers uphold high standards for the products they purchase and use every day. All three forms of the newly awarded Zevo On-Body products have passed an extensive assessment by Good Housekeeping ’ s team of chemists and engineers in the Good Housekeeping Institute labs to ensure the efficacy of the products.
“Zevo’s On-Body products have proven to provide complete protection against mosquitos and ticks for up to 8 hours, while also being non-sticky and odorless,” said Birnur Aral, PhD, Executive Director of the Beauty, Health and Sustainability Lab at the Good Housekeeping Institute, who oversaw the technical evaluations on the products. “We put each product through rigorous evaluations of third-party testing and claim reviews, and found that the products delivered across the board.”
Zevo On-Body provides dependable protection against mosquitos and ticks while being non-greasy and unscented, so people don’t have to bring the smell of bug spray with them as they’re enjoying the outdoors. The On-Body products have joined the rest of the Zevo product lineup, including the Zevo Flying Insect Trap and Zevo Insect Killer Sprays, which earned the Seal in 2017 and 2021, respectively.
“At Zevo, the safety and performance of our products have always been our top priorities,” said Chetan Parekh, Vice President & General Manager of Zevo at Procter & Gamble. “We’re thrilled Zevo’s On-Body products are now backed by the Good Housekeeping Seal, which is a true testament to the efficacy of our products and our commitment to protect families against pests.”
Got Bugxiety? Zevo it! Zevo On-Body is made to bother bugs, not your family. The products are available for a retail price of $9.99 and can be found at the stores you know and love including Walmart, Target, The Home Depot, Lowe’s, Kroger, Meijer and more. To find a local retailer that carries Zevo products, including On-Body, the #1 Powered Flying Insect Trap, 4 and the Insect Killer Sprays, visit Zevo’s store locator Visit Zevo online or connect on Facebook and Instagram and show us how you #ZEVOit.
About Zevo™
Launched in 2017, Zevo provides smart insect protection products that eliminate bugs in and around your home in a different way. Part of Procter & Gamble, Zevo’s suite of household insect sprays, plug-in trap systems, and On-Body products control crawling, flying, and stinging insects, and are made to bother bugs, not your family. Zevo products are available for purchase online at zevoinsect.com and retailers across the US. For more information, visit Zevo online or connect on Facebook and Instagram.
About Procter & Gamble
P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.
Methodology
Undertaken by Maru Public Opinion, this study was conducted by its sample and data collection experts at Maru/Blue 26th April – 2nd May, 2023 among a random selection of 1,066 adult Americans aged 25-50 who are Maru Springboard America online panelists. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of +/- 3.0%, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals when compared to the data tables are due to rounding.
