1st_$16,000, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, .
|De Desperado
|128
|Crossfirst
|128
|Mariposa Luna Bella
|128
|Seedsandstemsagain
|128
|Corona de Vado
|128
|Keepin Royal Secrets
|126
|Jets Movin On
|128
|Dinos Da Daddy
|128
|Doc Pepper
|128
2nd_$14,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 3½f.
|Wickedly Corona
|128
|Stir Up Fun
|128
|My Mister Pt
|128
|Jess Charm
|128
|Royal Speed
|128
|Dowhatigotta
|128
|Pauls Special Knight
|128
|Rcj Specter
|128
|Secret Seth
|128
|Thought Out
|128
|Handsome Nacy
|128
|Laynis Diamond
|128
3rd_$36,000, , 2YO, 3½f.
|Veltri
|124
|Romeos Ransom
|124
|Quite Flashy
|124
|El Ville Y Su Corona
|124
|Antinori
|124
|Corona a Chicks
|124
|Miki Dora
|124
|Last Call Senorita
|124
|Flash N Blaze
|124
|Moonflasheagle
|124
|Jess Reyli Dash
|124
|Fs Eye Maxx
|124
4th_$14,500, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO, 2½f.
|Hesadashin
|126
|High Fashion Doll
|126
|D Little Bandido
|126
|Jet While You Can
|123
|Ebw Lastgoodwhisky
|126
|Jlc Steal Your Cash
|126
|Feature This Winner
|126
|Unfortunate Rooster
|126
|Only I
|126
|Etalpi
|126
|Tough Ole Dude
|126
|Dazzler Twister
|126
5th_$35,000, alc, 3YO up (NW3 L), 4f.
|A Separate Star
|128
|Hero in Da Making
|126
|Boy With Cash
|128
|D Runaway Train
|128
|Borose
|128
|Clinchman
|128
|Eyesa Forrest
|128
|Fishers Train
|126
|Df Fabulous Jackie
|126
|Six Pack Fame
|128
|One Mighty Effort
|126
|Trace My Dust
|128
6th_$14,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Iza Daddy
|123
|Gerda's Gone
|123
|G M Gage
|123
|Yano's Way
|123
|Mr. Wild Rockete
|123
|Blue Boy Who
|123
|Happy Forty Eight
|123
7th_$21,000, cl $8,000-$8,000, 3YO up, 6½f.
|Trust the Van
|123
|Leading Prospect
|123
|Scotty Who
|123
|Aussie You Later
|123
|Forgotaboutme
|123
|Southwestern Hope
|123
|Latigo Rio
|123
8th_$18,000, mdn cl $15,000-$15,000, 3, 4 & 5YO, 5½f.
|Quite Lovely
|118
|Wild Firewater
|121
|S S Diamond
|123
|Victoria's Storm
|123
|Torrie the Rapper
|123
|Diabolical Might
|121
|Noname Bandit
|121
|Remember the Bull
|123
|Quantum Bull
|121
9th_$35,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 5f.
|Take Me for a Spin
|123
|Cairo King
|123
|Ize a Crafty Gal
|120
|Aryescelestic Man
|123
|Fabozzi
|123
|Patriot
|123
|Vroysky
|123
|Hook Em
|123
10th_$12,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Bumblebee
|123
|Talkin Malice
|123
|Full Sun
|123
|Me and Jack
|123
|Southern Summer
|121
|Testing the Waters
|123
|W F Rip Tide
|121
|Jedi Warrior
|123
|Kick It
|123
