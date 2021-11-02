1st_$16,000, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, .

De Desperado128Crossfirst128
Mariposa Luna Bella128Seedsandstemsagain128
Corona de Vado128Keepin Royal Secrets126
Jets Movin On128Dinos Da Daddy128
Doc Pepper128

2nd_$14,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 3½f.

Wickedly Corona128Stir Up Fun128
My Mister Pt128Jess Charm128
Royal Speed128Dowhatigotta128
Pauls Special Knight128Rcj Specter128
Secret Seth128Thought Out128
Handsome Nacy128Laynis Diamond128

3rd_$36,000, , 2YO, 3½f.

Veltri124Romeos Ransom124
Quite Flashy124El Ville Y Su Corona124
Antinori124Corona a Chicks124
Miki Dora124Last Call Senorita124
Flash N Blaze124Moonflasheagle124
Jess Reyli Dash124Fs Eye Maxx124

4th_$14,500, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO, 2½f.

Hesadashin126High Fashion Doll126
D Little Bandido126Jet While You Can123
Ebw Lastgoodwhisky126Jlc Steal Your Cash126
Feature This Winner126Unfortunate Rooster126
Only I126Etalpi126
Tough Ole Dude126Dazzler Twister126

5th_$35,000, alc, 3YO up (NW3 L), 4f.

A Separate Star128Hero in Da Making126
Boy With Cash128D Runaway Train128
Borose128Clinchman128
Eyesa Forrest128Fishers Train126
Df Fabulous Jackie126Six Pack Fame128
One Mighty Effort126Trace My Dust128

6th_$14,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi.

Iza Daddy123Gerda's Gone123
G M Gage123Yano's Way123
Mr. Wild Rockete123Blue Boy Who123
Happy Forty Eight123

7th_$21,000, cl $8,000-$8,000, 3YO up, 6½f.

Trust the Van123Leading Prospect123
Scotty Who123Aussie You Later123
Forgotaboutme123Southwestern Hope123
Latigo Rio123

8th_$18,000, mdn cl $15,000-$15,000, 3, 4 & 5YO, 5½f.

Quite Lovely118Wild Firewater121
S S Diamond123Victoria's Storm123
Torrie the Rapper123Diabolical Might121
Noname Bandit121Remember the Bull123
Quantum Bull121

9th_$35,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 5f.

Take Me for a Spin123Cairo King123
Ize a Crafty Gal120Aryescelestic Man123
Fabozzi123Patriot123
Vroysky123Hook Em123

10th_$12,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi.

Bumblebee123Talkin Malice123
Full Sun123Me and Jack123
Southern Summer121Testing the Waters123
W F Rip Tide121Jedi Warrior123
Kick It123

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

