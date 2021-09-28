1st_$16,500, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, .

Saigon Star128You Buy I Fly V128
Mighty Oaks Magic128Cartels Joker128
Hotseat128Indian War Paint126
Its Crunch Tyme128Ministersdon'tlie128
Uncle Gus Boss128

2nd_$31,000, , 2YO, 4f.

Apalole124Eagles Survive124
Nsm Double Jess124Whataway to Runaway124
Texassizedbizooms124Runningonfire124
El Dorito124Westex Miracle124
Vindicateur124Passionforpassing124
Jess Kant Catch Me124Earthquake McGoon124

3rd_$17,500, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3, 4 & 5YO, 5½f.

Sli Mister Maverick128Jesses Best Effort128
Kissing Coyote126Alberta Mike128
Jess Diggin128El Once128
Slr Woodrow F Call126Lady Fortune126
Fierce Apollo126A Simple Sendoff126
Gone Counting Down128The Hammer Ar126

4th_$51,000, alc, 3YO up, .

El Tarasco 727128Hollywood Henry128
Why Buy the Cow128Handsom Devon126
Moonflash Cat128Rime Chimes128
Call Me Kash128Jets Movin On128

5th_$44,000, alc, 3YO up (C), 3½f.

Direct Deposit Fs128Marcus Medallion128
Hatchi Zulu126Magnifico Dragon128
Perrys Regard128Freedom Flash128
Big Big Love128First Neon Moon128
Six Pack Fame128Veerys Version128

6th_$17,000, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up, 6f.

He's a Hit123Kris' Wild Kat123
Nextportofcall123Don With the Wind121
Tequila Time121Taino House123
Soulong121Provost123

7th_$16,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5f.

Sweet Beau Roll123Modjeska Heat120
Bully Ride123Mississippi Music121
No Doubt123Baby Shamu123
Quantico Joe123W F Rip Tide121
S L R Gus McCrae123

8th_$39,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW2 L), 6f.

Awesome Walker123Overtide121
Dancinstardustlady123Midnight Special T121
Atill I Chime121Questa123
Autumn Touch123Speedy Wildcat121
Zen Yeti123

9th_$39,000, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 6f.

B a Champion121Tucum121
Hot Charlie123Watford121
Dan Who121Mr Gold Man123
Chuckies Chance121Digger's Gold121
Delbert Too121

10th_$31,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5½f.

Lipstick Lady120Bye Bye Jill120
Broadway Romance120Normas Angels120
Lea N Action120Midnightonthenile120
Keep It Rollin120Wileo Proceed120
Princess Sugeith120Diamond Onthe Toe120
Hear Me Roar120

11th_$18,000, mdn cl $15,000-$15,000, 2YO, 6f.

Jazzy Melody117Massive Roar120
Caliche120Quartano120
Jet Set Warrior120Kate's Warrior117
Laughing Storm120Mamie's Warrior117
Cash Cruzer120Suertuda117
Alsono's Hunter117

