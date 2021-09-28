1st_$16,500, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, .
|Saigon Star
|128
|You Buy I Fly V
|128
|Mighty Oaks Magic
|128
|Cartels Joker
|128
|Hotseat
|128
|Indian War Paint
|126
|Its Crunch Tyme
|128
|Ministersdon'tlie
|128
|Uncle Gus Boss
|128
2nd_$31,000, , 2YO, 4f.
|Apalole
|124
|Eagles Survive
|124
|Nsm Double Jess
|124
|Whataway to Runaway
|124
|Texassizedbizooms
|124
|Runningonfire
|124
|El Dorito
|124
|Westex Miracle
|124
|Vindicateur
|124
|Passionforpassing
|124
|Jess Kant Catch Me
|124
|Earthquake McGoon
|124
3rd_$17,500, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3, 4 & 5YO, 5½f.
|Sli Mister Maverick
|128
|Jesses Best Effort
|128
|Kissing Coyote
|126
|Alberta Mike
|128
|Jess Diggin
|128
|El Once
|128
|Slr Woodrow F Call
|126
|Lady Fortune
|126
|Fierce Apollo
|126
|A Simple Sendoff
|126
|Gone Counting Down
|128
|The Hammer Ar
|126
4th_$51,000, alc, 3YO up, .
|El Tarasco 727
|128
|Hollywood Henry
|128
|Why Buy the Cow
|128
|Handsom Devon
|126
|Moonflash Cat
|128
|Rime Chimes
|128
|Call Me Kash
|128
|Jets Movin On
|128
5th_$44,000, alc, 3YO up (C), 3½f.
|Direct Deposit Fs
|128
|Marcus Medallion
|128
|Hatchi Zulu
|126
|Magnifico Dragon
|128
|Perrys Regard
|128
|Freedom Flash
|128
|Big Big Love
|128
|First Neon Moon
|128
|Six Pack Fame
|128
|Veerys Version
|128
6th_$17,000, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up, 6f.
|He's a Hit
|123
|Kris' Wild Kat
|123
|Nextportofcall
|123
|Don With the Wind
|121
|Tequila Time
|121
|Taino House
|123
|Soulong
|121
|Provost
|123
7th_$16,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5f.
|Sweet Beau Roll
|123
|Modjeska Heat
|120
|Bully Ride
|123
|Mississippi Music
|121
|No Doubt
|123
|Baby Shamu
|123
|Quantico Joe
|123
|W F Rip Tide
|121
|S L R Gus McCrae
|123
8th_$39,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW2 L), 6f.
|Awesome Walker
|123
|Overtide
|121
|Dancinstardustlady
|123
|Midnight Special T
|121
|Atill I Chime
|121
|Questa
|123
|Autumn Touch
|123
|Speedy Wildcat
|121
|Zen Yeti
|123
9th_$39,000, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 6f.
|B a Champion
|121
|Tucum
|121
|Hot Charlie
|123
|Watford
|121
|Dan Who
|121
|Mr Gold Man
|123
|Chuckies Chance
|121
|Digger's Gold
|121
|Delbert Too
|121
10th_$31,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5½f.
|Lipstick Lady
|120
|Bye Bye Jill
|120
|Broadway Romance
|120
|Normas Angels
|120
|Lea N Action
|120
|Midnightonthenile
|120
|Keep It Rollin
|120
|Wileo Proceed
|120
|Princess Sugeith
|120
|Diamond Onthe Toe
|120
|Hear Me Roar
|120
11th_$18,000, mdn cl $15,000-$15,000, 2YO, 6f.
|Jazzy Melody
|117
|Massive Roar
|120
|Caliche
|120
|Quartano
|120
|Jet Set Warrior
|120
|Kate's Warrior
|117
|Laughing Storm
|120
|Mamie's Warrior
|117
|Cash Cruzer
|120
|Suertuda
|117
|Alsono's Hunter
|117
