1st_$30,000, stk, 3YO, 4f.

New Mexico Classic Quarter Horse Sophomore Stakes

Im Jess Sixy126Winner Takes It All126
Nazboo126Icy Morning Breeze126
Tuco Salamanca126Mr Money Baggs126
Ember Moon126Fantastico Dragon126

2nd_$35,000, alc, 3YO up (NW3 L), 3½f.

Son of Ray128Flash the Corona128
Flores First Perry128Sassy Harmony126
Crown N Royal Gal128Bv Rocky Top126
Interragator126Mi Bella Beso126
Flying Afar128Clinchman128
Rite Here126Df Fabulous Jackie126

3rd_$30,000, stk, 2YO, 3½f.

New Mexico Classic Quarter Horse Juvenile Stakes

El Quemadito124Jaunt124
Rocasolida Esperance124Chicksbabycartel124
Daddys Mony124Ed N Otis124
Cowboy Zulu124Dashin Approach124
Papi Grande Cartel124Ms Flashin Ivory124
Holland Rock124Daddys Last Straw124

4th_$30,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 3½f.

New Mexico Classic Distaff Stakes

Veerys Version128U Got the Look128
Surfz Up126Direct Deposit Fs128
Mi Moonflash128Jess to Reel128
Dolly Cartel128Fireball Flash128
Famous Julia128Cartel Cambria126
Kellys First Moon126Sweet Zulu126

5th_$12,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.

Feisty Halo123Closing Time Cutie121
Swingin Doors123Zippin by U123
Noworriestoday121My Crazy Sister121
Country Club Cutie123

6th_$14,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6½f.

Tiz Way Cool123Please the Court123
Samurai Jack123Just Call Me Ken123
Nice Work123Phoenix Fire123
Bortstein123

7th_$12,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.

Willsherwontshe121Ragtime Rythm121
Connie's Linda123Unbridled Diva121
Friendly Mischief121Vanna121
Cool and Quick123Tiz My Hour123

8th_$16,500, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 5½f.

Bully Ride123Insomnia123
Jornalero121Punch Out123
Mainframe Judy123Charlie Comanch123
J J's Crown121Rineshaft123

9th_$13,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.

Critical Decision123Stormy World123
Elegant Cricket123Affairs Unlimited123
Hope and a Dream123Hunka Bull123
Ritzy Storm123D'tatway123
Superduperjustice123

10th_$12,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6½f.

Pub121He's a Hit123
Tiz a Slayer123F S Positrack120
Gatling Gold123Sun Treader123
Soulong121Veiw From the Bay123
Mickeys Gold121

11th_$31,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5f.

Crimson T.120Wrexham120
Gabriella Who120Queen Gladys120
I Get Stormed120D T R Debutante120
Axis Charm120Lea N Action120
La Cheva120Midnightonthenile120

