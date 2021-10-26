1st_$30,000, stk, 3YO, 4f.
New Mexico Classic Quarter Horse Sophomore Stakes
|Im Jess Sixy
|126
|Winner Takes It All
|126
|Nazboo
|126
|Icy Morning Breeze
|126
|Tuco Salamanca
|126
|Mr Money Baggs
|126
|Ember Moon
|126
|Fantastico Dragon
|126
2nd_$35,000, alc, 3YO up (NW3 L), 3½f.
|Son of Ray
|128
|Flash the Corona
|128
|Flores First Perry
|128
|Sassy Harmony
|126
|Crown N Royal Gal
|128
|Bv Rocky Top
|126
|Interragator
|126
|Mi Bella Beso
|126
|Flying Afar
|128
|Clinchman
|128
|Rite Here
|126
|Df Fabulous Jackie
|126
3rd_$30,000, stk, 2YO, 3½f.
New Mexico Classic Quarter Horse Juvenile Stakes
|El Quemadito
|124
|Jaunt
|124
|Rocasolida Esperance
|124
|Chicksbabycartel
|124
|Daddys Mony
|124
|Ed N Otis
|124
|Cowboy Zulu
|124
|Dashin Approach
|124
|Papi Grande Cartel
|124
|Ms Flashin Ivory
|124
|Holland Rock
|124
|Daddys Last Straw
|124
4th_$30,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 3½f.
New Mexico Classic Distaff Stakes
|Veerys Version
|128
|U Got the Look
|128
|Surfz Up
|126
|Direct Deposit Fs
|128
|Mi Moonflash
|128
|Jess to Reel
|128
|Dolly Cartel
|128
|Fireball Flash
|128
|Famous Julia
|128
|Cartel Cambria
|126
|Kellys First Moon
|126
|Sweet Zulu
|126
5th_$12,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.
|Feisty Halo
|123
|Closing Time Cutie
|121
|Swingin Doors
|123
|Zippin by U
|123
|Noworriestoday
|121
|My Crazy Sister
|121
|Country Club Cutie
|123
6th_$14,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6½f.
|Tiz Way Cool
|123
|Please the Court
|123
|Samurai Jack
|123
|Just Call Me Ken
|123
|Nice Work
|123
|Phoenix Fire
|123
|Bortstein
|123
7th_$12,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.
|Willsherwontshe
|121
|Ragtime Rythm
|121
|Connie's Linda
|123
|Unbridled Diva
|121
|Friendly Mischief
|121
|Vanna
|121
|Cool and Quick
|123
|Tiz My Hour
|123
8th_$16,500, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 5½f.
|Bully Ride
|123
|Insomnia
|123
|Jornalero
|121
|Punch Out
|123
|Mainframe Judy
|123
|Charlie Comanch
|123
|J J's Crown
|121
|Rineshaft
|123
9th_$13,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Critical Decision
|123
|Stormy World
|123
|Elegant Cricket
|123
|Affairs Unlimited
|123
|Hope and a Dream
|123
|Hunka Bull
|123
|Ritzy Storm
|123
|D'tatway
|123
|Superduperjustice
|123
10th_$12,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6½f.
|Pub
|121
|He's a Hit
|123
|Tiz a Slayer
|123
|F S Positrack
|120
|Gatling Gold
|123
|Sun Treader
|123
|Soulong
|121
|Veiw From the Bay
|123
|Mickeys Gold
|121
11th_$31,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5f.
|Crimson T.
|120
|Wrexham
|120
|Gabriella Who
|120
|Queen Gladys
|120
|I Get Stormed
|120
|D T R Debutante
|120
|Axis Charm
|120
|Lea N Action
|120
|La Cheva
|120
|Midnightonthenile
|120
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.