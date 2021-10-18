1st_$13,500, mdn cl $8,000-$8,000, 3, 4 & 5YO, .

Gone Counting Down128Secret of the Moon128
Loving Shake128Loving My Storm128
Lady in Repose128El Once128
Music Dash126Be Cool If Ya Did128
Desert Ghost125

2nd_$41,000, alc, 3YO (NW3 L), 4f.

Midnight Train Mo128Nazboo126
Big Storm Cartel126Senor Cartel126
Hops Flying High126Famous Clyde126
Have Another One126Super Jesse126
Ripp126

3rd_$15,000, mdn cl $15,000-$15,000, 2YO, .

Mv Blue Demon124Dix E Chick124
Hs Gray Hawk124Atalanta Bay124
Quick Pilot124Pine Wood124
Regal Empress124Fifer124
Metallicas Surprise124First Fine Oak124
Blaze Baby Blaze124Apolitical Eagle124

4th_$40,000, alc, 3YO up (NW4 3M), 3½f.

Unrelentless One128L Capone126
On a Wagon128Bella Faccia128
Tough to Bee128Kj Frankie B128
Finito Dash128Everybodyneedsahero128
Be Quiet128Firstly128
Rolling Along128

5th_$33,000, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 2½f.

Eagle Runner128Masterdiamondcartel128
Gray Interest Gtz126Astico126
Hotty Tottie126Daddys Beats128
Whole Lot of Gumbo128Rt Sol Train128
Stuntin Like Daddy128Ranger Walker Dyer128
Clean Up Man128King Cosmo128

6th_$17,500, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 2YO, 6f.

Go for the Laugh120Abstract Kat120
Cash Cruzer120Rare Coin120
Quinton's Charmer120Majorwayhome120
Laughing Storm120

7th_$27,500, cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up, 6f.

Hesa Prospector123Flying Falcon123
Catch Ten123Knuckle Ball123
Offensive123Gunners One123
Sunscreen123

8th_$33,000, alc, 3YO up (NW1 X), 6f.

Barbara's Champ123Sigalert123
Daddy What If123Sky Jumper123
Tiz Way Cool123Kris' Wild Kat123
Grey Storm121Vroysky123
Cairo King123

9th_$39,000, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 1mi.

Stormin Texason121Attila's Flag123
Masterclass123Right Jab121
Delbert Too121Elliot123
Alexander Who121Comet Causey123

10th_$16,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5½f.

Waylay123Bully Ride123
Sweet Beau Roll123Imputed123
Quantico Joe123Near Genius123
Kick It123Baby Shamu123
Smoothing Iron121W F Rip Tide121
Mississippi Music121

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

