1st_$20,000, cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up, 3½f.
|Frisco Senator
|128
|Spiritonthemountain
|128
|Hero in Da Making
|126
|Maggie May
|126
|Firstly
|128
|Mals Dynasty
|126
|Magna Moon
|128
2nd_$31,000, , 2YO F, 3f.
|Mitey Keymeera
|124
|Ice Muss
|124
|Farr the Best
|124
|Shes So Peaceful
|124
|Streakin Good Candy
|124
|One Famous Deluxe
|124
|Jess Daddys Diva
|124
|Unbridled Game Chic
|124
|Honey Lynn Perry
|124
|Vindicateur
|124
|Pretty Not Handsom
|124
|Taste of Diamonds
|124
3rd_$20,500, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 3f.
|Zendayas Cartel
|128
|Streaks Featured Tf
|128
|Gonnabefirst
|128
|Cartel Cambria
|126
|Rivers
|128
|Lisas Special Woody
|128
|Arandanos
|128
|Efforts On the Bank
|128
|Rubyshavingahotflash
|128
|James Gang Boss
|128
4th_$36,000, , 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 3½f.
|Baby Valentina
|126
|Little Jessie Fly
|128
|Big Ocean Sweets
|126
|Meleros Princess
|128
|Tf One Fast Effort
|128
|Flashn Gun
|126
|Eagle Empress
|126
|Ize Baked
|128
|Saleena
|126
|The Cartel Got Katie
|128
|Sheza Winterhawk
|128
|Blue Riband
|126
5th_$13,500, mdn cl $8,000-$8,000, 2YO, .
|Tesguino Special
|124
|Mi Dos Corona
|124
|Corona and Ice
|124
|Love N the Moon
|124
|Relentless Black
|124
|Princess Duponte
|124
|Kamikazeee
|124
|Go Go Shambo
|124
|First Fine Oak
|124
|Six Cherry Cocktails
|124
|Spayce Cowboy
|124
6th_$36,000, , 2YO, 4f.
|Mr Raining Cash
|124
|Tm Taki Taki
|124
|Pd El Rayo
|124
|Fs Big Daddys Jane
|124
|Ghost Dancer
|124
|Mr Easy
|124
|Regal Isabella
|124
|Boaz the Overcomer
|124
|Flash the Diamonds
|124
|El Ville Y Su Corona
|124
|El Comandante Ha
|124
|Daddys Tea
|124
7th_$36,000, mdn spl wt, 3, 4 & 5YO, 5½f.
|Remember the Bull
|123
|Bonfire Party
|123
|Quantum Bull
|121
|Flying Warrior
|121
|For Markeese
|118
|Right Jab
|121
|Latenite Gold
|121
8th_$13,500, mdn cl $8,000-$8,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi.
|Ms Highspeed
|123
|Allergic to Logic
|121
|Baja Rattle
|121
|Brilliant Beauty
|121
|Divalicious
|121
|Raise Our Flag
|121
|Partyatthecapital
|123
9th_$19,000, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 6f.
|Besitos Criminales
|123
|Mega Source
|123
|Southwestern Hope
|123
|Almost a Storm
|123
|Silent Zenon
|123
|Full of Drive
|123
|Lover Boy Bob
|123
10th_$12,750, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5f.
|Jim Edd Who
|123
|Aussie You Later
|123
|Willy Tell Him
|123
|Colorful Colorado
|123
|Hot Surfing
|123
|Thirsty Junior
|123
|War Wounds
|123
|Smart Spree
|123
11th_$13,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6½f.
|Hyannisport
|123
|Disputed
|123
|Latigo Rio
|123
|Memory Taker
|123
|Phoenix Fire
|123
|Happy Forty Eight
|123
|Sexy Dexy
|123
|Inquisiteur
|123
|Nice Work
|123
|Bortstein
|123
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.