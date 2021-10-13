1st_$18,000, mdn cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO, 3½f.
|Canela Ar
|126
|Remember First
|126
|My Sweety Pie
|126
|Eagle Empress
|126
|Lil Maniac
|126
|Ebw Lastgoodwhisky
|126
|Cable Girl
|126
|Lh Bull Dreams
|126
2nd_$36,000, , 2YO, 3½f.
|Athea
|124
|Dj Heartbreaker
|124
|Jess a Hot Babe
|124
|Shooter Flys
|124
|Handsome and Red
|124
|Eagle Rig
|124
|Josiahs Bay
|124
|First Love Struck
|124
|Ebw Dancnthemoonlite
|124
|Flash N Blaze
|124
|Born Ta Boogie
|124
|Romeos Ransom
|124
3rd_$15,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, .
|Heza Hard Hitter
|128
|Mr Charlie King
|128
|Arranged Vows
|126
|Fred
|126
|Seedsandstemsagain
|128
|Super Moonflash
|128
|Quizukee Cash
|128
|Trace of Gold
|128
|Jewel of Navarone
|128
4th_$19,000, mdn cl $25,000-$25,000, 3, 4 & 5YO, 3½f.
|Political Cartel
|126
|Only I
|126
|Osbaldo Lucky Boy
|128
|Feature This Dream
|126
|Flash Bracer
|126
|Dreamers Secret
|126
|Petrified
|126
|Lethal Storm
|126
|Lovemeacorona
|128
|Valiant Wayfarer
|128
|Tough Ole Dude
|126
|Fs Powerflashdynasty
|128
5th_$13,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Tox
|123
|Risky Revenge
|123
|Jen's Big O
|123
|Mr. Wild Rockete
|123
|Aztec Emperor
|123
|Awesome K P
|123
|Blue Boy Who
|123
6th_$16,000, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f.
|Who's Asking
|121
|Laura Belle
|123
|Shame On Bea
|121
|Affairs Unlimited
|123
|Quick to Fuss
|121
|Blame It On Brew
|121
|Noble Miss
|121
7th_$12,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6½f.
|Talkin Malice
|123
|Rineshaft
|123
|Arch City
|123
|Attila's Legend
|123
|Brazilian Summer
|123
|Windbreak
|123
|Besitos Criminales
|123
|Full Sun
|123
8th_$12,750, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6f.
|Willy Tell Him
|123
|Thirsty Junior
|123
|Colorful Colorado
|123
|El Chumelito
|123
|Moro Appeal
|123
|Starship Chewy
|123
|Jim Edd Who
|123
|Inquisiteur
|123
|Deck Humor
|123
|E Bar Gold
|123
9th_$16,500, mdn cl $8,000-$8,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f.
|Max a Million Rss
|121
|Ms Highspeed
|118
|Storm N Gold
|121
|Cora Belle
|121
|Ziva Da'vid
|121
|All Steamed Up
|121
|Wontontomato
|123
|My Instigator
|121
|Tee Shot Dolly
|123
10th_$33,000, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW2 L), 5½f.
|Caught Stealing
|121
|Streaming Tiger
|121
|Friendly Mischief
|121
|Raneem
|123
|New Years Girl
|121
|Miss Melody
|121
|Tiz for Real
|121
|Lazarette
|121
|Motown Mamma
|123
11th_$12,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 6½f.
|Now Playing
|123
|Night N Red Satin
|123
|Itsgoodtobeking
|121
|Connie's Linda
|123
|Carols Boutique
|123
|Hot Lil Mess
|123
|Teras Silence
|123
|Dixie Jen
|123
|Lemon Ice
|121
|Appeartotrust
|123
|Run Like Kate
|121
