1st_$14,500, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3, 4 & 5YO, .

El Wareke126Hot Daddy126
Downtown Dynasty128Music Dash126
A Hot Mover128Loving Shake128
Gone Counting Down128El Once128
Slr Woodrow F Call126Be Cool If Ya Did128

2nd_$31,000, , 2YO F, 3½f.

Mt Surabachi Raider124Taste of Diamonds124
First Featured Jet124Alifatic124
Shes So Peaceful124Ebw Deception124
La Easy Jet124Cat Got a Diamond124
Nsm Double Jess124Ebw Shesthatgirl124

3rd_$14,500, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3, 4 & 5YO, 4f.

Im Louisiana Too128Kissing Coyote126
Dekalbslittlerockett128Modern Warrior126
Iceonklassy126Scream Out Loud126
Vodka N Fantasies126Ten Carrot126
Flash Bracer126El Baltazar126
Lota Manny128Easy N Effortlessly126

4th_$18,000, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, .

Hot Surfing128Uncle Gus Boss128
Eye On Tiger128Caminetto128
Kepler128Big Runaway128
Al Siete D Copas128Mighty Oaks Magic128
Imgoinouttonight128Docs Holiday128

5th_$22,000, mdn cl $25,000-$25,000, 2YO, 3½f.

Hes Mister Dillon124Tictaccartel124
Honey Lynn Perry124El Comandante Ha124
Kiss the Baby124Cookie Duster Ts124
Jess E Wood124Daddys Fly Too124
Nelse McLeod124Moves Like Elvis124
Dragonfly Chaser124Solita124

6th_$12,750, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi.

Snow in the North123Out On Saturday123
Jedi Warrior123El Chumelito123
Bean and the Bug123Sharpshootingeorge123
A Cee Doo Cee123

7th_$13,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6½f.

Memory Taker123Indian Dragon123
Gorky Park123Lover Boy Bob123
Diabolical King123Cowboy Cool123
Become an Insider123

8th_$18,000, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up F&M, 6½f.

Selection Park123Timeinthetavern123
Blame It On Brew121Sara's Memories121
Raneem123Nova Star121
Stray Arrow123

9th_$21,000, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 6½f.

Kris Who123Farmer Fred R F121
Dom Strait123Manoso123
Aztec Emperor123Stryder123
Wiskey Crown123Quien Es123

10th_$33,000, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 5½f.

Gogo Oxbow123Give Em Heck Beck121
Hennessy's Squirt120Taino House123
Tripple Shake121So Cal Memory121
The Greatest Eagle121Raisebeforetheflop121

11th_$11,000, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 3, 4 & 5YO, 6f.

I Am a Soul Man121Glendora Minecat121
Flying Warrior121Palice Revenge123
Whiskey Therapy121Big Whiskey121
Seven Rooney121Flactem Legacy121
Sandia's Best121The Hunk Next Door121

