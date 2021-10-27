1st_$14,500, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3, 4 & 5YO, .
|El Wareke
|126
|Hot Daddy
|126
|Downtown Dynasty
|128
|Music Dash
|126
|A Hot Mover
|128
|Loving Shake
|128
|Gone Counting Down
|128
|El Once
|128
|Slr Woodrow F Call
|126
|Be Cool If Ya Did
|128
2nd_$31,000, , 2YO F, 3½f.
|Mt Surabachi Raider
|124
|Taste of Diamonds
|124
|First Featured Jet
|124
|Alifatic
|124
|Shes So Peaceful
|124
|Ebw Deception
|124
|La Easy Jet
|124
|Cat Got a Diamond
|124
|Nsm Double Jess
|124
|Ebw Shesthatgirl
|124
3rd_$14,500, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3, 4 & 5YO, 4f.
|Im Louisiana Too
|128
|Kissing Coyote
|126
|Dekalbslittlerockett
|128
|Modern Warrior
|126
|Iceonklassy
|126
|Scream Out Loud
|126
|Vodka N Fantasies
|126
|Ten Carrot
|126
|Flash Bracer
|126
|El Baltazar
|126
|Lota Manny
|128
|Easy N Effortlessly
|126
4th_$18,000, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, .
|Hot Surfing
|128
|Uncle Gus Boss
|128
|Eye On Tiger
|128
|Caminetto
|128
|Kepler
|128
|Big Runaway
|128
|Al Siete D Copas
|128
|Mighty Oaks Magic
|128
|Imgoinouttonight
|128
|Docs Holiday
|128
5th_$22,000, mdn cl $25,000-$25,000, 2YO, 3½f.
|Hes Mister Dillon
|124
|Tictaccartel
|124
|Honey Lynn Perry
|124
|El Comandante Ha
|124
|Kiss the Baby
|124
|Cookie Duster Ts
|124
|Jess E Wood
|124
|Daddys Fly Too
|124
|Nelse McLeod
|124
|Moves Like Elvis
|124
|Dragonfly Chaser
|124
|Solita
|124
6th_$12,750, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi.
|Snow in the North
|123
|Out On Saturday
|123
|Jedi Warrior
|123
|El Chumelito
|123
|Bean and the Bug
|123
|Sharpshootingeorge
|123
|A Cee Doo Cee
|123
7th_$13,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6½f.
|Memory Taker
|123
|Indian Dragon
|123
|Gorky Park
|123
|Lover Boy Bob
|123
|Diabolical King
|123
|Cowboy Cool
|123
8th_$18,000, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up F&M, 6½f.
|Selection Park
|123
|Timeinthetavern
|123
|Blame It On Brew
|121
|Sara's Memories
|121
|Raneem
|123
|Nova Star
|121
|Stray Arrow
|123
9th_$21,000, cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 6½f.
|Kris Who
|123
|Farmer Fred R F
|121
|Dom Strait
|123
|Manoso
|123
|Aztec Emperor
|123
|Stryder
|123
|Wiskey Crown
|123
|Quien Es
|123
10th_$33,000, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 5½f.
|Gogo Oxbow
|123
|Give Em Heck Beck
|121
|Hennessy's Squirt
|120
|Taino House
|123
|Tripple Shake
|121
|So Cal Memory
|121
|The Greatest Eagle
|121
|Raisebeforetheflop
|121
11th_$11,000, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 3, 4 & 5YO, 6f.
|I Am a Soul Man
|121
|Glendora Minecat
|121
|Flying Warrior
|121
|Palice Revenge
|123
|Whiskey Therapy
|121
|Big Whiskey
|121
|Seven Rooney
|121
|Flactem Legacy
|121
|Sandia's Best
|121
|The Hunk Next Door
|121
