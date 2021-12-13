5th-$12,750, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 1:50. Good. stalk,duel,3-6,cleared

Fractional/Final Time: 22.870, 44.900, 1:09.090, 00.000, 00.000, 1:15.750.

Trainer: Martin Valdez-Cabral, Jr.

Winner: CH G, 4, by Danza-Sigatoo

Scratched: Southern Summer.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Tres Chiflados123712-1½1-hd1-11-3¾F. Amparan9.003.402.803.50
Brazilian Summer123121-½2-42-52-3A. Medellin2.202.100.90
Disputed123354-½3-hd3-13-2½R. Sarmiento2.609.70
The Greatest Eagle121463-hd4-15-34-nkJ. Vazquez42.60
Testing the Waters123646-55-2½4-½5-3½L. Negron2.30
Starship Chewy123835-16-36-3½6-4¼A. Arboleda26.30
A Cee Doo Cee1242787-hd7-1½7-6¼A. Sigala39.80
Become an Insider118587-1888T. Salazar58.90

$0.5 Pick 4 (6-2/7/9-10-8) 3 Correct Paid $29.95. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-10-8) 3 Correct Paid $105.95. $1 Exacta (8-1) paid $13.20; $0.1 Superfecta (8-1-3-4) paid $28.71; $0.5 Trifecta (8-1-3) paid $26.35;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you