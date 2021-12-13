5th-$12,750, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 1:50. Good. stalk,duel,3-6,cleared
Fractional/Final Time: 22.870, 44.900, 1:09.090, 00.000, 00.000, 1:15.750.
Trainer: Martin Valdez-Cabral, Jr.
Winner: CH G, 4, by Danza-Sigatoo
Scratched: Southern Summer.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Tres Chiflados
|123
|7
|1
|2-1½
|1-hd
|1-1
|1-3¾
|F. Amparan
|9.00
|3.40
|2.80
|3.50
|Brazilian Summer
|123
|1
|2
|1-½
|2-4
|2-5
|2-3
|A. Medellin
|2.20
|2.10
|0.90
|Disputed
|123
|3
|5
|4-½
|3-hd
|3-1
|3-2½
|R. Sarmiento
|2.60
|9.70
|The Greatest Eagle
|121
|4
|6
|3-hd
|4-1
|5-3
|4-nk
|J. Vazquez
|42.60
|Testing the Waters
|123
|6
|4
|6-5
|5-2½
|4-½
|5-3½
|L. Negron
|2.30
|Starship Chewy
|123
|8
|3
|5-1
|6-3
|6-3½
|6-4¼
|A. Arboleda
|26.30
|A Cee Doo Cee
|124
|2
|7
|8
|7-hd
|7-1½
|7-6¼
|A. Sigala
|39.80
|Become an Insider
|118
|5
|8
|7-1
|8
|8
|8
|T. Salazar
|58.90
$0.5 Pick 4 (6-2/7/9-10-8) 3 Correct Paid $29.95. $0.5 Pick 3 (7-10-8) 3 Correct Paid $105.95. $1 Exacta (8-1) paid $13.20; $0.1 Superfecta (8-1-3-4) paid $28.71; $0.5 Trifecta (8-1-3) paid $26.35;
