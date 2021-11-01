8th-$16,500, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 3:41. Good. kept on, prevailed
Fractional/Final Time: 21.790, 44.640, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:03.790.
Trainer: Todd Fincher
Winner: B G, 4, by Attila's Storm-Souma
Scratched: Insomnia.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Mainframe Judy
|123
|3
|2
|2-½
|2-hd
|2-2
|1-¾
|F. Amparan
|1.70
|Charlie Comanch
|123
|6
|7
|7
|6-1
|4-2
|2-1½
|L. Rodriguez
|16.70
|Rineshaft
|123
|7
|3
|3-1½
|1-hd
|1-hd
|3-1½
|A. Medellin
|1.10
|J J's Crown
|121
|4
|6
|5-2
|4-1
|3-hd
|4-2¼
|L. Fuentes
|3.90
|Punch Out
|123
|5
|1
|6-1
|7
|6-hd
|5-3
|L. Negron
|9.80
|Bully Ride
|123
|1
|5
|4-1
|5-2
|7
|6-4¾
|A. Sigala
|57.00
|Jornalero
|121
|2
|4
|1-hd
|3-3
|5-hd
|7
|R. Guerra
|26.50
|3 (3)
|Mainframe Judy
|5.40
|3.60
|2.60
|7 (6)
|Charlie Comanch
|10.00
|3.80
|8 (7)
|Rineshaft
|2.20
$1 Exacta (3-7) paid $31.20; $0.1 Superfecta (3-7-8-4) paid $17.78; $0.5 Trifecta (3-7-8) paid $34.40;
