8th-$16,500, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 3:41. Good. kept on, prevailed

Fractional/Final Time: 21.790, 44.640, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:03.790.

Trainer: Todd Fincher

Winner: B G, 4, by Attila's Storm-Souma

Scratched: Insomnia.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Mainframe Judy123322-½2-hd2-21-¾F. Amparan1.70
Charlie Comanch1236776-14-22-1½L. Rodriguez16.70
Rineshaft123733-1½1-hd1-hd3-1½A. Medellin1.10
J J's Crown121465-24-13-hd4-2¼L. Fuentes3.90
Punch Out123516-176-hd5-3L. Negron9.80
Bully Ride123154-15-276-4¾A. Sigala57.00
Jornalero121241-hd3-35-hd7R. Guerra26.50
3 (3)Mainframe Judy5.403.602.60
7 (6)Charlie Comanch10.003.80
8 (7)Rineshaft2.20

$1 Exacta (3-7) paid $31.20; $0.1 Superfecta (3-7-8-4) paid $17.78; $0.5 Trifecta (3-7-8) paid $34.40;

