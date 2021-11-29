3rd-$33,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , , Dirt, Clear
Off 12:57. Good. pace,4-w, best
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 4:52.750.
Trainer: Todd Fincher
Winner: BR G, 3, by Favorite Cartel-Indeed a Delight
Scratched: Indian War Paint, Key to Sooper Duper.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Indeed a Favorite
|126
|5
|5
|1-hd
|1-2
|1-6½
|A. Sigala
|0.20
|Up the Score
|126
|6
|4
|2-1
|2-3
|2-¾
|N. Garcia, Jr.
|41.90
|Mr Big
|126
|3
|6
|4-2
|4-2
|3-¾
|H. Aldrete
|7.30
|Mr Yin Yang
|133
|4
|1
|3-2
|3-1
|4-1¾
|E. Bachicha, Jr.
|18.50
|Loving My Storm
|128
|2
|2
|7-½
|5-hd
|5-2
|F. Amparan
|6.30
|Wdc Truth About Men
|128
|1
|3
|8
|6-3
|6-2¼
|A. Medellin
|21.60
|First Featured Efort
|129
|7
|7
|5-1
|7-1
|7-1½
|A. Marquez
|30.50
|Handsom Devon
|126
|8
|8
|6-hd
|8
|8
|J. Vazquez
|25.50
|5 (5)
|Indeed a Favorite
|2.40
|2.20
|2.10
|6 (6)
|Up the Score
|11.80
|5.80
|3 (3)
|Mr Big
|4.20
$1 Exacta (5-6) paid $16.00; $0.1 Superfecta (5-6-3-4) paid $23.55; $0.5 Trifecta (5-6-3) paid $30.50;
