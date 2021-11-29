3rd-$33,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , , Dirt, Clear

Off 12:57. Good. pace,4-w, best

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 4:52.750.

Trainer: Todd Fincher

Winner: BR G, 3, by Favorite Cartel-Indeed a Delight

Scratched: Indian War Paint, Key to Sooper Duper.

HorseWgtPPStrtStrchFinJockeyOdds
Indeed a Favorite126551-hd1-21-6½A. Sigala0.20
Up the Score126642-12-32-¾N. Garcia, Jr.41.90
Mr Big126364-24-23-¾H. Aldrete7.30
Mr Yin Yang133413-23-14-1¾E. Bachicha, Jr.18.50
Loving My Storm128227-½5-hd5-2F. Amparan6.30
Wdc Truth About Men1281386-36-2¼A. Medellin21.60
First Featured Efort129775-17-17-1½A. Marquez30.50
Handsom Devon126886-hd88J. Vazquez25.50
5 (5)Indeed a Favorite2.402.202.10
6 (6)Up the Score11.805.80
3 (3)Mr Big4.20

$1 Exacta (5-6) paid $16.00; $0.1 Superfecta (5-6-3-4) paid $23.55; $0.5 Trifecta (5-6-3) paid $30.50;

