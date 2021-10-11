11th-$12,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 4:41. Good. insd-2pth,kicked clear
Fractional/Final Time: 22.160, 44.910, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:03.550.
Trainer: Royce Carter Jr.
Winner: GR/RO F, 3, by Prospective-Cookie Xchange
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Blue Xchange
|121
|1
|2
|1-½
|1-hd
|1-2
|1-5
|L. Negron
|6.60
|3.80
|2.20
|2.30
|Dani's Cat
|123
|2
|9
|7-2
|4-hd
|3-1
|2-1¾
|J. Coates
|7.40
|5.00
|11.60
|My Crazy Sister
|121
|4
|1
|2-½
|2-2
|2-1
|3-nk
|L. Rodriguez
|3.20
|3.90
|Noworriestoday
|121
|9
|6
|5-1
|3-hd
|4-2½
|4-¾
|K. Purcell
|5.60
|Unbridled Diva
|121
|6
|4
|8-½
|8-hd
|6-1
|5-2½
|R. Chirinos
|13.80
|The Pacesetter
|121
|3
|5
|6-hd
|5-1
|5-½
|6-1¾
|R. Guerra
|2.80
|Stone Top
|121
|5
|3
|3-½
|6-hd
|7-2
|7-8½
|L. Fuentes
|7.10
|Clubhouse Party
|123
|7
|8
|4-hd
|7-3½
|8-3
|8-3¼
|C. Chavez
|53.90
|Urge
|121
|8
|7
|9
|9
|9
|9
|A. Medellin
|22.60
$0.5 Pick 5 (1-5-4-3/6-1) 5 Correct Paid $997.70. $0.5 Pick 4 (5-4-3/6-1) 4 Correct Paid $1,207.80. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-3/6-1) 3 Correct Paid $201.00. $0.5 Trifecta (1-2-4) paid $48.35; $0.1 Superfecta (1-2-4-9) paid $54.98; $1 Daily Double (3-1) paid $4.70; $1 Exacta (1-2) paid $20.80; Attendance 491. $451,945. Handle $41,265. Total Handle $493,210.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.