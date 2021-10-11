11th-$12,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 4:41. Good. insd-2pth,kicked clear

Fractional/Final Time: 22.160, 44.910, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:03.550.

Trainer: Royce Carter Jr.

Winner: GR/RO F, 3, by Prospective-Cookie Xchange

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Blue Xchange121121-½1-hd1-21-5L. Negron6.603.802.202.30
Dani's Cat123297-24-hd3-12-1¾J. Coates7.405.0011.60
My Crazy Sister121412-½2-22-13-nkL. Rodriguez3.203.90
Noworriestoday121965-13-hd4-2½4-¾K. Purcell5.60
Unbridled Diva121648-½8-hd6-15-2½R. Chirinos13.80
The Pacesetter121356-hd5-15-½6-1¾R. Guerra2.80
Stone Top121533-½6-hd7-27-8½L. Fuentes7.10
Clubhouse Party123784-hd7-3½8-38-3¼C. Chavez53.90
Urge121879999A. Medellin22.60

$0.5 Pick 5 (1-5-4-3/6-1) 5 Correct Paid $997.70. $0.5 Pick 4 (5-4-3/6-1) 4 Correct Paid $1,207.80. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-3/6-1) 3 Correct Paid $201.00. $0.5 Trifecta (1-2-4) paid $48.35; $0.1 Superfecta (1-2-4-9) paid $54.98; $1 Daily Double (3-1) paid $4.70; $1 Exacta (1-2) paid $20.80; Attendance 491. $451,945. Handle $41,265. Total Handle $493,210.

