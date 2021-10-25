6th-$36,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 2:56. Good. drifted, edged clear

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 59.260.

Trainer: Bart Hone

Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by Marking-Bella Izabella

Scratched: Bikini Time.

HorseWgtPPStrt3/163/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Caycee's Mark121112-½2-½1-21-4¾R. Sarmiento1.30
Reappearing121224-14-33-½2-3K. Purcell7.50
For Markeese121531-½1-22-13-¾M. Fuentes, Jr.2.00
Quite Lovely123643-23-44-54-3½A. Medellin2.40
Shell Game121466665-2¼C. Chavez26.50
Flaming Besitos121355-75-75-16T. Hebert30.70
1 (1)Caycee's Mark4.602.802.10
3 (2)Reappearing4.603.00
6 (5)For Markeese2.40

$1 Exacta (1-3) paid $12.10; $0.1 Superfecta (1-3-6-7) paid $4.09; $0.5 Trifecta (1-3-6) paid $15.15;

