6th-$36,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 2:56. Good. drifted, edged clear
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 59.260.
Trainer: Bart Hone
Winner: DK B/ F, 3, by Marking-Bella Izabella
Scratched: Bikini Time.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|3/16
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Caycee's Mark
|121
|1
|1
|2-½
|2-½
|1-2
|1-4¾
|R. Sarmiento
|1.30
|Reappearing
|121
|2
|2
|4-1
|4-3
|3-½
|2-3
|K. Purcell
|7.50
|For Markeese
|121
|5
|3
|1-½
|1-2
|2-1
|3-¾
|M. Fuentes, Jr.
|2.00
|Quite Lovely
|123
|6
|4
|3-2
|3-4
|4-5
|4-3½
|A. Medellin
|2.40
|Shell Game
|121
|4
|6
|6
|6
|6
|5-2¼
|C. Chavez
|26.50
|Flaming Besitos
|121
|3
|5
|5-7
|5-7
|5-1
|6
|T. Hebert
|30.70
|1 (1)
|Caycee's Mark
|4.60
|2.80
|2.10
|3 (2)
|Reappearing
|4.60
|3.00
|6 (5)
|For Markeese
|2.40
$1 Exacta (1-3) paid $12.10; $0.1 Superfecta (1-3-6-7) paid $4.09; $0.5 Trifecta (1-3-6) paid $15.15;
