10th-$31,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 4:06. Good. dueled, prevailed
Fractional/Final Time: 22.550, 46.830, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:05.880.
Trainer: Todd Fincher
Winner: DK B/ F, 2, by Malibu Moon-Zelda Rose
Scratched: Lipstick Lady.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Bye Bye Jill
|120
|6
|2
|2-hd
|1-hd
|1-hd
|1-¾
|T. Hebert
|4.10
|Hear Me Roar
|120
|5
|1
|1-½
|2-1
|3-4
|3-4
|R. Guerra
|1.20
|Wileo Proceed
|120
|9
|3
|4-hd
|4-hd
|4-3
|4-¾
|M. Perez
|80.50
|Midnightonthenile
|120
|8
|8
|8-4
|5-3
|2-2
|2-5
|L. Negron
|2.70
|Keep It Rollin
|120
|3
|7
|7-hd
|9-2
|5-1
|5-2¼
|J. Coates
|18.20
|Broadway Romance
|120
|1
|6
|6-1
|6-1
|6-1
|6-1
|H. Aldrete
|10.70
|Diamond Onthe Toe
|120
|10
|9
|9-1
|7-hd
|7-1
|7-1
|G. Herrera
|24.20
|Normas Angels
|122
|7
|4
|3-2
|3-1
|8-5
|8-6½
|J. Villanueva
|47.20
|Lea N Action
|120
|2
|10
|10
|10
|9-7
|9-9
|K. Purcell
|8.70
|Princess Sugeith
|124
|4
|5
|5-hd
|8-hd
|10
|10
|J. Vasquez
|75.10
|7 (6)
|Bye Bye Jill
|10.20
|3.80
|3.00
|6 (5)
|Hear Me Roar
|2.60
|2.80
|10 (9)
|Wileo Proceed
|23.00
$1 Exacta (7-6) paid $14.30; $0.1 Superfecta (7-6-10-9) paid $519.64; $0.5 Trifecta (7-6-10) paid $664.35;
