10th-$31,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 4:06. Good. dueled, prevailed

Fractional/Final Time: 22.550, 46.830, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:05.880.

Trainer: Todd Fincher

Winner: DK B/ F, 2, by Malibu Moon-Zelda Rose

Scratched: Lipstick Lady.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Bye Bye Jill120622-hd1-hd1-hd1-¾T. Hebert4.10
Hear Me Roar120511-½2-13-43-4R. Guerra1.20
Wileo Proceed120934-hd4-hd4-34-¾M. Perez80.50
Midnightonthenile120888-45-32-22-5L. Negron2.70
Keep It Rollin120377-hd9-25-15-2¼J. Coates18.20
Broadway Romance120166-16-16-16-1H. Aldrete10.70
Diamond Onthe Toe1201099-17-hd7-17-1G. Herrera24.20
Normas Angels122743-23-18-58-6½J. Villanueva47.20
Lea N Action12021010109-79-9K. Purcell8.70
Princess Sugeith124455-hd8-hd1010J. Vasquez75.10
7 (6)Bye Bye Jill10.203.803.00
6 (5)Hear Me Roar2.602.80
10 (9)Wileo Proceed23.00

$1 Exacta (7-6) paid $14.30; $0.1 Superfecta (7-6-10-9) paid $519.64; $0.5 Trifecta (7-6-10) paid $664.35;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you