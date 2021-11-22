1st_$17,500, mdn cl, 3, 4 & 5YO, 4f, clear.

9 (8) The Maui Diamond (H.Aldrete)4.202.602.20
7 (6) Dream Lucky Charm (A.Sigala)4.003.20
3 (3) Big Red Bus (A.Medellin)6.60

Off 12:03. Time 2:02.24. Fast. Scratched_Crusin Calibrate, Handsom Lane. Also Ran_Raise Your Efforts, My Little Dragon, Le Etta Chick, Ar Cartel, Dash of Quickstraw, Memory by Jess, Jess Flyer. $1 Exacta (9-7) paid $6.60. $0.1 Superfecta (9-7-3-2) paid $41.51. $0.5 Trifecta (9-7-3) paid $33.25.

