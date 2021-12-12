10th-$43,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Dirt, Clear

Off 4:05. Good. opened up, held

Fractional/Final Time: 24.310, 47.350, 1:10.920, 1:23.390, 00.000, 1:36.130.

Trainer: Todd Fincher

Winner: DK B/ G, 5, by Abstraction-Speedin Excess

Scratched: Stormin Fast.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Hustle Up123812-12-½1-11-1½1-½R. Chirinos3.70
West Dawn123433-13-14-12-1½2-4½E. Gomez8.40
Evacuee12396997-hd7-23-nkA. Juarez, Jr.3.40
Effort N Results123285-½5-12-hd3-hd4-2¼M. Fuentes, Jr.12.90
Jet N G123598-hd8-hd5-1½4-15-1¼R. Sarmiento2.40
Shining Source123377-hd7-hd8-36-hd6-3A. Arboleda7.60
Next Affair123154-hd4-½6-½8-17-2L. Fuentes6.70
Southwestern Hope123646-½6-½998-4¾M. Perez24.90
Sea Emperor123721-21-1½3-½5-hd9L. Negron20.30
8 (8)Hustle Up9.407.203.60
4 (4)West Dawn9.005.20
9 (9)Evacuee3.60

$0.5 Pick 5 (7-4-4/6/8-6-8) 4 Correct Paid $67.50. $0.5 Pick 4 (4-4/6/8-6-8) 4 Correct Paid $372.55. $0.5 Pick 3 (4/8-6-8) 3 Correct Paid $22.75. $0.5 Trifecta (8-4-9) paid $124.85; $0.1 Superfecta (8-4-9-2) paid $172.13; $1 Daily Double (6-8) paid $11.80; $1 Exacta (8-4) paid $50.90; Attendance 316. $418,032. Handle $26,244. Total Handle $444,276.

