10th-$43,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Dirt, Clear
Off 4:05. Good. opened up, held
Fractional/Final Time: 24.310, 47.350, 1:10.920, 1:23.390, 00.000, 1:36.130.
Trainer: Todd Fincher
Winner: DK B/ G, 5, by Abstraction-Speedin Excess
Scratched: Stormin Fast.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Hustle Up
|123
|8
|1
|2-1
|2-½
|1-1
|1-1½
|1-½
|R. Chirinos
|3.70
|West Dawn
|123
|4
|3
|3-1
|3-1
|4-1
|2-1½
|2-4½
|E. Gomez
|8.40
|Evacuee
|123
|9
|6
|9
|9
|7-hd
|7-2
|3-nk
|A. Juarez, Jr.
|3.40
|Effort N Results
|123
|2
|8
|5-½
|5-1
|2-hd
|3-hd
|4-2¼
|M. Fuentes, Jr.
|12.90
|Jet N G
|123
|5
|9
|8-hd
|8-hd
|5-1½
|4-1
|5-1¼
|R. Sarmiento
|2.40
|Shining Source
|123
|3
|7
|7-hd
|7-hd
|8-3
|6-hd
|6-3
|A. Arboleda
|7.60
|Next Affair
|123
|1
|5
|4-hd
|4-½
|6-½
|8-1
|7-2
|L. Fuentes
|6.70
|Southwestern Hope
|123
|6
|4
|6-½
|6-½
|9
|9
|8-4¾
|M. Perez
|24.90
|Sea Emperor
|123
|7
|2
|1-2
|1-1½
|3-½
|5-hd
|9
|L. Negron
|20.30
|8 (8)
|Hustle Up
|9.40
|7.20
|3.60
|4 (4)
|West Dawn
|9.00
|5.20
|9 (9)
|Evacuee
|3.60
$0.5 Pick 5 (7-4-4/6/8-6-8) 4 Correct Paid $67.50. $0.5 Pick 4 (4-4/6/8-6-8) 4 Correct Paid $372.55. $0.5 Pick 3 (4/8-6-8) 3 Correct Paid $22.75. $0.5 Trifecta (8-4-9) paid $124.85; $0.1 Superfecta (8-4-9-2) paid $172.13; $1 Daily Double (6-8) paid $11.80; $1 Exacta (8-4) paid $50.90; Attendance 316. $418,032. Handle $26,244. Total Handle $444,276.
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.