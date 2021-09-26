8th-$36,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 3:15. Good. dueled, prevailed

Fractional/Final Time: 22.160, 45.760, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:05.560.

Trainer: Jackie Riddle

Winner: CH G, 2, by Diabolical-Vestal Virgin

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Quetzalcoatl120723-½2-½2-31-nkF. Amparan16.206.404.607.10
Foxy Red117531-11-½1-hd2-1L. Negron2.602.101.10
Chippster120467-½5-hd5-33-¾K. Purcell4.607.70
Jeeps Stride120298-28-23-24-5½M. Fuentes, Jr.9.00
Go for the Laugh120874-13-34-hd5-3¾M. Perez7.60
Right for You117355-hd7-16-hd6-1½J. Coates4.70
Hennessy Mark12098998-57-nkR. Guerra14.70
Majorwayhome120146-16-hd7-18-8¼C. Figueroa24.80
Dynasty Smoke120612-14-199G. Herrera27.40

$1 Exacta (7-5) paid $21.80; $0.1 Superfecta (7-5-4-2) paid $39.99; $0.5 Trifecta (7-5-4) paid $40.35;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you