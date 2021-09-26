8th-$36,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 3:15. Good. dueled, prevailed
Fractional/Final Time: 22.160, 45.760, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:05.560.
Trainer: Jackie Riddle
Winner: CH G, 2, by Diabolical-Vestal Virgin
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Quetzalcoatl
|120
|7
|2
|3-½
|2-½
|2-3
|1-nk
|F. Amparan
|16.20
|6.40
|4.60
|7.10
|Foxy Red
|117
|5
|3
|1-1
|1-½
|1-hd
|2-1
|L. Negron
|2.60
|2.10
|1.10
|Chippster
|120
|4
|6
|7-½
|5-hd
|5-3
|3-¾
|K. Purcell
|4.60
|7.70
|Jeeps Stride
|120
|2
|9
|8-2
|8-2
|3-2
|4-5½
|M. Fuentes, Jr.
|9.00
|Go for the Laugh
|120
|8
|7
|4-1
|3-3
|4-hd
|5-3¾
|M. Perez
|7.60
|Right for You
|117
|3
|5
|5-hd
|7-1
|6-hd
|6-1½
|J. Coates
|4.70
|Hennessy Mark
|120
|9
|8
|9
|9
|8-5
|7-nk
|R. Guerra
|14.70
|Majorwayhome
|120
|1
|4
|6-1
|6-hd
|7-1
|8-8¼
|C. Figueroa
|24.80
|Dynasty Smoke
|120
|6
|1
|2-1
|4-1
|9
|9
|G. Herrera
|27.40
$1 Exacta (7-5) paid $21.80; $0.1 Superfecta (7-5-4-2) paid $39.99; $0.5 Trifecta (7-5-4) paid $40.35;
