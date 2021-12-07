3rd-$35,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Four Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 1:03. 7,8. speed all the way,
Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:98.190.
Trainer: Ebert Munoz
Winner: GR C, 3, by One Handsome Man-Never the Same
Scratched: Truly Valiant, Sparky Kat.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Fly On Down
|128
|10
|9
|1-½
|1-1
|1-1¼
|S. Dominguez
|23.20
|12.40
|5.20
|10.60
|Df Fabulous Jackie
|126
|5
|4
|7-hd
|3-hd
|2-nk
|H. Aldrete
|12.80
|9.00
|21.20
|One Mighty Effort
|126
|9
|1
|5-hd
|4-hd
|3-nk
|N. Garcia, Jr.
|2.80
|1.20
|Filthy Rich
|128
|3
|8
|6-hd
|5-hd
|4-½
|A. Ramos
|27.60
|Jess Speechless
|126
|1
|3
|2-hd
|2-hd
|5-nk
|S. Becerra, Jr.
|5.00
|Unrelentless One
|128
|6
|5
|8-hd
|8-1
|6-½
|L. Flores-Garcia
|10.00
|Hops Flying High
|126
|4
|2
|4-hd
|7-½
|7-nk
|A. Sigala
|2.80
|Magna Moon
|128
|2
|7
|3-hd
|6-hd
|8-nk
|A. Hernandez
|17.50
|Firstly
|129
|8
|6
|9-1
|9-1
|9-1¼
|J. Ruiz
|75.60
|Senor Cartel
|127
|7
|10
|10
|10
|10
|R. Beverly Jr.
|19.30
$1 Exacta (10-5) paid $151.00; $0.1 Superfecta (10-5-9-3) paid $1,615.56; $0.5 Trifecta (10-5-9) paid $424.60;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.