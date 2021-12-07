3rd-$35,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Four Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 1:03. 7,8. speed all the way,

Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:98.190.

Trainer: Ebert Munoz

Winner: GR C, 3, by One Handsome Man-Never the Same

Scratched: Truly Valiant, Sparky Kat.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Fly On Down1281091-½1-11-1¼S. Dominguez23.2012.405.2010.60
Df Fabulous Jackie126547-hd3-hd2-nkH. Aldrete12.809.0021.20
One Mighty Effort126915-hd4-hd3-nkN. Garcia, Jr.2.801.20
Filthy Rich128386-hd5-hd4-½A. Ramos27.60
Jess Speechless126132-hd2-hd5-nkS. Becerra, Jr.5.00
Unrelentless One128658-hd8-16-½L. Flores-Garcia10.00
Hops Flying High126424-hd7-½7-nkA. Sigala2.80
Magna Moon128273-hd6-hd8-nkA. Hernandez17.50
Firstly129869-19-19-1¼J. Ruiz75.60
Senor Cartel127710101010R. Beverly Jr.19.30

$1 Exacta (10-5) paid $151.00; $0.1 Superfecta (10-5-9-3) paid $1,615.56; $0.5 Trifecta (10-5-9) paid $424.60;

