8th-$250,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Clear

Zia Park Derby

Off 3:16. Good. 6-w turns, edged clear

Fractional/Final Time: 24.810, 49.730, 1:14.440, 1:38.360, 00.000, 1:44.730.

Trainer: Steven Asmussen

Winner: B C, 3, by Dialed In-Super Girlie

Scratched: None Above the Law.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Super Stock123312-1½2-11-½1-½1-1¼I. Ortiz, Jr.0.05
Tesoro119143-1½43-1½2-12-¾F. Monroy17.10
Pirate Junction123221-11-½2-½3-13-hdR. Chirinos10.90
Convention1234343-hd444A. Juarez, Jr.31.30
3 (3)Super Stock2.10No TixNo Tix

$1 Exacta (3-1) paid $2.90; $0.5 Trifecta (3-1-2) paid $2.10;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you