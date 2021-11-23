8th-$250,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds , One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Clear
Zia Park Derby
Off 3:16. Good. 6-w turns, edged clear
Fractional/Final Time: 24.810, 49.730, 1:14.440, 1:38.360, 00.000, 1:44.730.
Trainer: Steven Asmussen
Winner: B C, 3, by Dialed In-Super Girlie
Scratched: None Above the Law.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Super Stock
|123
|3
|1
|2-1½
|2-1
|1-½
|1-½
|1-1¼
|I. Ortiz, Jr.
|0.05
|Tesoro
|119
|1
|4
|3-1½
|4
|3-1½
|2-1
|2-¾
|F. Monroy
|17.10
|Pirate Junction
|123
|2
|2
|1-1
|1-½
|2-½
|3-1
|3-hd
|R. Chirinos
|10.90
|Convention
|123
|4
|3
|4
|3-hd
|4
|4
|4
|A. Juarez, Jr.
|31.30
|3 (3)
|Super Stock
|2.10
|No Tix
|No Tix
$1 Exacta (3-1) paid $2.90; $0.5 Trifecta (3-1-2) paid $2.10;
