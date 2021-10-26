9th-$13,500, Maiden Claiming, 3, 4 & 5-Year-Olds Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 4:15. Good. 4-w, edged clear
Fractional/Final Time: 22.580, 46.040, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:04.630.
Trainer: Sherry Armstrong
Winner: CH F, 3, by Shackleford-Fusaichi Pretty
Scratched: Platinum Greek, Long Ranger.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Pretty Saylee
|121
|5
|1
|1-1
|1-1
|1-2
|1-2¼
|R. Sarmiento
|0.80
|Gee Etta
|123
|3
|2
|2-½
|3-1
|2-½
|2-9½
|T. Hebert
|3.60
|Sandplum Creek
|121
|6
|6
|3-1½
|2-1
|3-3
|3-3½
|J. Vasquez
|40.50
|Sweet Regards
|123
|2
|4
|4-1
|4-1
|4-2
|4-3
|L. Negron
|2.00
|Candy Carma
|121
|4
|3
|5-1
|5-1
|5-5
|5-¾
|J. Barajas
|10.30
|Hematite
|121
|1
|5
|6
|6
|6
|6
|A. Arboleda
|21.40
|6 (5)
|Pretty Saylee
|3.60
|2.60
|2.10
|4 (3)
|Gee Etta
|4.00
|3.00
|8 (6)
|Sandplum Creek
|5.60
$1 Exacta (6-4) paid $6.80; $0.1 Superfecta (6-4-8-3) paid $21.93; $0.5 Trifecta (6-4-8) paid $38.80;
