9th-$13,500, Maiden Claiming, 3, 4 & 5-Year-Olds Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 4:15. Good. 4-w, edged clear

Fractional/Final Time: 22.580, 46.040, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:04.630.

Trainer: Sherry Armstrong

Winner: CH F, 3, by Shackleford-Fusaichi Pretty

Scratched: Platinum Greek, Long Ranger.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Pretty Saylee121511-11-11-21-2¼R. Sarmiento0.80
Gee Etta123322-½3-12-½2-9½T. Hebert3.60
Sandplum Creek121663-1½2-13-33-3½J. Vasquez40.50
Sweet Regards123244-14-14-24-3L. Negron2.00
Candy Carma121435-15-15-55-¾J. Barajas10.30
Hematite121156666A. Arboleda21.40
6 (5)Pretty Saylee3.602.602.10
4 (3)Gee Etta4.003.00
8 (6)Sandplum Creek5.60

$1 Exacta (6-4) paid $6.80; $0.1 Superfecta (6-4-8-3) paid $21.93; $0.5 Trifecta (6-4-8) paid $38.80;

