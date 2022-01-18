AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 18, 2022--
Zilliant, the industry leader in intelligent end-to-end pricing solutions and sales guidance software, recently concluded a year of record-breaking results marked by accelerating revenue growth of 28%. With Zilliant software deployed in more than 152 countries, the company added a record number of new customers, including CDW Corporation, Samtec, onsemi, US Foods, U.S. AutoForce, Malvern Panalytical, and Elektro-Material AG. Zilliant’s significant growth highlights the growing and strategic nature of the price optimization and management market.
“We are pleased with the business momentum and significant global footprint we gained in 2021,” said Zilliant President and Chief Executive Officer Greg Peters. “As we begin 2022, Zilliant remains ideally positioned to strengthen its global leadership in the B2B price optimization and management market, driven by our commitment to continued innovation and enhanced by our recently established partnership with Madison Dearborn Partners.”
On December 21, 2021, Zilliant closed its previously announced acquisition by funds affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC (“MDP”), a leading private equity investment firm based in Chicago. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. As part of the acquisition, Zilliant also announced the appointment of John J. Lewis as Executive Chairman of Zilliant. Lewis is an executive partner at MDP and was instrumental in the firm’s evaluation and acquisition of Zilliant. Lewis brings significant data and analytics experience, most recently serving as the global president of Nielsen.
“I am thrilled to work closely with Greg and the Zilliant team to capitalize both on Zilliant’s strong momentum and the attractive market opportunity,” said Lewis. “Companies are realizing that managing and optimizing their end-to-end pricing operation requires sophisticated software and data analytics and that bespoke, internal systems won't serve them as well going forward. We are laser-focused on helping Zilliant accelerate its investments in product, go-to-market and other means of reaching and helping even more customers succeed.”
Demonstrating Zilliant’s mission to deliver rapid innovation to customers, the company introduced the following new products and product expansions in 2021:
- Real-Time Pricing Engine™: Provides a pricing system of record that can execute critical pricing logic to calculate and deliver prices in real-time to any commercial application, easily scaling to high volumes of pricing calls as well as providing flexibility to change pricing strategy and logic as frequently as needed.
- Rebate Management Solution: A new, end-to-end solution to simplify and optimize rebate management for pricing, finance, accounting and sales functions.
- Next-Generation Pricing Innovations: Significantly faster optimization times and leading-edge AI simulations strengthen Zilliant’s AI and pricing leadership position.
“We’re excited to announce that, in addition to new products launched, more than 200 new product features were delivered to customers in 2021,” said Zilliant Senior Vice President of Products and Science Pete Eppele. “Our commitment to rapid product innovation underpins our passion for helping customers power intelligent commerce. I’m thrilled to report that we delivered billions of pricing, sales and other commercial insights in 2021 and look forward to accelerating this momentum in 2022.”
In 2021, Zilliant also announced significant growth in Europe, was recognized for SalesTech Innovation in the 2021 MarTech Breakthrough Awards, was named a finalist for the Ventana Research Digital Innovation Award for the second straight year, and Price IQ® was again recognized as a Constellation Shortlist™ Top 10 Price Optimization Solution.
For more information about Zilliant’s industry-leading price optimization and management software, please visit www.zilliant.com/2021_idc_marketscape_report/.
About Zilliant
Zilliant powers intelligent commerce for B2B companies by connecting their commercial strategies with effective execution. Our industry-leading end-to-end pricing solutions and sales guidance software enables profitable growth by transforming the way our customers use data to price and sell in traditional and digital channels. Zilliant’s data science, cloud-native software and passion for customer success delivers the highest ROI, fastest time to value and highest customer satisfaction. Learn more about how Zilliant helps power intelligence commerce at www.zilliant.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220118005280/en/
CONTACT: Danielle Schulz-Behrend
dschulzbehrend@zilliant.comTreble
Matt Grant
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TEXAS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES DATA MANAGEMENT SMALL BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE FINANCE ACCOUNTING
SOURCE: Zilliant
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 01/18/2022 07:00 AM/DISC: 01/18/2022 07:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220118005280/en