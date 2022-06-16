AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 16, 2022--
Zilliant, the industry leader in intelligent end-to-end pricing solutions and sales guidance software, today announced it has been positioned as the leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix™ for B2B Price Optimization and Management Applications by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions.
The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions’ SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix TM.
View the 2022 SPARK Matrix for B2B Price Optimization & Management Applications.
“We’re honored to be recognized as the leader in price optimization and management by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions,” said Zilliant President and Chief Executive Officer Greg Peters. “We’re deeply passionate about empowering B2B companies with pricing software that helps them quickly and intelligently execute pricing strategies. Today’s announcement further validates our effort to power intelligent commerce in B2B.”
The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position. Zilliant has received strong ratings in technology excellence and customer impact.
“Zilliant’s AI-driven, SaaS-based pricing platform enables organizations to comprehensively understand dynamic market scenarios and accordingly devise their pricing strategies. The company continues to deliver value to its customers through its key technology differentiators, including what-if scenarios, sales guidance, and visual analytics,” said Quadrant Knowledge Solutions Analyst Preshit Parab. “With its ability to cater to diverse use cases, sophisticated technology platform, cloud-native end-to-end pricing solution, and robust product strategy & roadmap, Zilliant has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned amongst the leaders in the SPARK Matrix: B2B Price Optimization and Management Application, 2022.”
Learn more and obtain a copy of the report.
About Zilliant
Zilliant powers intelligent commerce for B2B companies by connecting their commercial strategies with effective execution. Our industry-leading price optimization and management and sales guidance software enables profitable growth by transforming the way our customers use data to price and sell in traditional and digital channels. Zilliant’s data science, cloud-native software and passion for customer success delivers the highest ROI, fastest time to value and highest customer satisfaction. Learn more about how Zilliant helps power intelligence commerce at www.zilliant.com.
About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions
Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client’s business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.
For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/
