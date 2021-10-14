Zip Kicks Off Brand Campaign to Attract New Customers Ahead of Holiday Shopping Season

Following its global rebrand this summer, digital payment pioneer Zip today revealed a new multi-million dollar brand campaign - ‘Zip Now, Pay Later’ - across the U.S., to attract new customers to merchants ahead of the holiday shopping season. From TikTok dance challenges to ‘earworms’ stuck in our heads and glam tips for Zoom calls, ‘Zip Now, Pay Later’ spotlights meme-worthy moments that have captivated millions, all demonstrating that Zip is not only part of the same cultural zeitgeist, but also the payment option of choice for modern consumers who are increasingly shunning credit cards for flexible, transparent digital payment options everywhere they shop.