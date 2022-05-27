PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 27, 2022--
Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will participate in the Stifel 2022 Jaws and Paws Conference on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Glenn David, Executive Vice President and Group President, International Operations, Aquaculture, BioDevices and Pet Insurance, will represent the company and respond to questions from analysts. He is scheduled to present at 4:10 p.m. ET.
Investors and other interested parties will be able to access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting http://investor.zoetis.com/events-presentations. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the Zoetis website after the event.
About Zoetis
As the world’s leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After 70 years innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide -- from livestock farmers to veterinarians and pet owners. The company’s leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. A Fortune 500 company, Zoetis generated revenue of $7.8 billion in 2021 with approximately 12,100 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com.
