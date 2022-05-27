REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 27, 2022--
Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), the leading cloud-based subscription management platform provider, today announced that it will participate in the 19th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Zuora Chief Financial Officer Todd McElhatton will be meeting with investors throughout the day.
About Zuora, Inc.
Zuora provides the leading cloud-based subscription management platform that functions as a system of record for subscription businesses across all industries. Powering the Subscription Economy®, the Zuora platform was architected specifically for dynamic, recurring subscription business models, and acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates and orchestrates the entire quote to cash and revenue recognition process. Zuora serves more than 1,000 companies around the world, including Box, Ford, Penske Media Corporation, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Xplornet, and Zoom. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Zuora also operates offices around the world in the U.S., EMEA and APAC. To learn more about the Zuora platform, please visit www.zuora.com.
