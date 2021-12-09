MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2021--
Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE: ZWS) was named by Newsweek as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2022. Zurn Water Solutions was one of 500 companies on the list and ranks No. 3 in Wisconsin.
“By focusing on water conservation, health and safety, people, and our communities, we are driven every day to make responsible choices that create a lasting positive impact in the world,” said Todd A. Adams, Chairman and CEO of Zurn Water Solutions. “We have long viewed simply doing the right thing as our guiding principle in how we approach all facets of our business.”
America’s Most Responsible Companies list focuses on a holistic view of corporate responsibility that considers the three areas of ESG (environment, social and corporate governance). Newsweek partnered with Statista to evaluate the top 2,000 U.S.-based public companies by revenue on key corporate responsibility indicators including: environmental engagement, leadership diversity, philanthropy and engagement, disclosure and transparency, and economic performance, among other factors. Statista also conducted a survey of more than 11,000 U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate responsibility.
To learn more about Zurn Water Solutions and its sustainability efforts including the latest sustainability report, visit www.ZurnWaterSolutions.com/Sustainability.
About Zurn Water Solutions
Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Zurn Water Solutions is a growth-oriented, pure-play water business that designs, procures, manufactures and markets what we believe is the broadest sustainable product portfolio of solutions to improve health, human safety and the environment. The Zurn Water Solutions product portfolio includes professional grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, finish plumbing, hygienic and environmental, and site works products for public and private spaces. Additional information about the Company can be found at www.ZurnWaterSolutions.com.
