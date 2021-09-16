LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2021--
Zynx Health, the industry leader in evidence-based clinical decision support solutions, is celebrating 25 years of measurably improving the quality, safety, and efficiency of patient care. For the last quarter-century, Zynx Health has empowered thousands of healthcare organizations to align their clinical decision support strategies and workflows around the standardization of evidence-based best practices. Zynx Health has consistently been recognized as the market leader for evidence-based clinical decision support solutions for healthcare providers across the United States and Canada.
“This anniversary is a significant milestone that comes at an exciting time for Zynx. As Zynx looks forward to its next 25 years, we are proud to continue serving our existing customers with the content, technology, and services they need to best serve patients and other stakeholders. Simultaneously, we are hard at work innovating to serve additional parts of the healthcare ecosystem with new evidence-based clinical decision support solutions,” said Charles Tuchinda, president of Zynx Health and executive vice president and deputy group head of Hearst Health.
On this occasion, Zynx is unveiling a new logo and relaunching its website to better reflect its growth and evolution as a leader in the evidence-based clinical decision support market. The website redesign provides visitors with an improved digital experience that highlights the impact that Zynx solutions deliver to clients when solving real-world challenges for leaders in healthcare.
About Zynx Health
Since 1996, Zynx Health has been the market-leading provider of evidence- and experience-based clinical improvement solutions. Zynx guides healthcare professionals with vital information and processes that reduce complexities across the entire patient journey and lead to healthier lives for all. Named the “Best in KLAS” Category Leader for Clinical Decision Support – Care Plans and Order Sets in 2021, Zynx helps health systems improve patient outcomes, financial outcomes, clinical engagement, and technology performance, and deliver high-quality care at lower costs. To learn more, visit zynxhealth.com or call 888.996.9435. Follow Zynx Health on LinkedIn @Zynx-Health.
About Hearst Health
The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person’s health journey. Each year in the U.S., care guidance from Hearst Health reaches 85% of discharged patients, 205 million insured individuals, 103 million home health visits, and 3.2 billion dispensed prescriptions. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase, and MHK (formerly MedHOK). Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company M2Gen. Follow Hearst Health on Twitter @HearstHealth and LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.
