ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation ("ZYUS" or the “Company”) (TSX-V: ZYUS), a Canadian-based life sciences company leading scientific research and global development of innovative cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug products, is pleased announce that Wayne Brownlee, who was conditionally appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors on June 28, 2023, has successfully obtained from Health Canada security clearance required to serve as a director of the Corporation pursuant to the Cannabis Act (Canada).
With the appointment of Wayne Brownlee taking effect, the Company’s Board of Directors reconstituted its board committees as follows:
Audit Committee: John Knowles (Chair), Garnette Weber and Wayne Brownlee.
Compensation Committee: Garnette Weber (Chair), Richard Hoyt and Dr. Charlotte Moore Hepburn.
Governance and Nominating Committee: Richard Hoyt (Chair), John Knowles, Brent Zettl and Wayne Brownlee.
“Re-composition of the Board committees leverages the diverse perspectives and expertise of ZYUS’ full Board of Directors to guide the Company's strategic growth trajectory as we advance our clinical research activities and further our operations,” said Brent Zettl, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “In addition, these changes highlight ZYUS' commitment to growth and innovation and reflect the Company's dedication to appointing accomplished professionals to lead strategic initiatives.”
ZYUS is a Canadian-based life sciences company focused on the global development and commercialization of regulated cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug product candidates. Through clinical research, ZYUS is committed to furthering the understanding of cannabinoids with the clinical development of its pharmaceutical drug product candidates and intellectual property activities to protect its novel formulations. Additionally, ZYUS is dedicated to delivering high quality, cGMP / EU GMP-compliant cannabinoid products to patients through the exempt global medical market. The ZYUS vision is to reimagine the potential of pain therapeutics by pursuing regulatory approval of cannabinoid formulations and elevating cannabinoids as a standard of care in pursuit of transformational impact on patients’ lives. ZYUS: Advancing the Science of Well-Being. For additional information, visit www.zyus.com or follow us on X , formerly known as Twitter @ZYUSCorp.
This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company’s business, the Company’s ability to advance clinical research activities and further operations, the ability of the Company to realize on its objectives and obtain regulatory approval of cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug product candidates and the ability of the Company to introduce products that act as alternatives to current pain management therapies. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “contemplates”, “believes”, “projects”, “plans” and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, the Company’s business, the Company’s ability to advance clinical research activities and further operations, the Company’s ability to realize on its objectives and obtain regulatory approval of cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug product candidates and the Company’s ability to introduce products that act as alternatives to current pain management therapies are all forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to advance o clinical research activities and further operations, that the Company will be to realize its objectives and obtain regulatory approval of cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug product candidates or that the Company will be able to introduce products that act as alternatives to current pain management therapies. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances or actual results unless required by applicable law. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
