ZYUS Life Sciences Corp. ("ZYUS" or the “Company”) (TSX-V: ZYUS), a Canadian-based life sciences company leading scientific research and global development of innovative cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug products, is pleased to announce that Wayne Brownlee, former Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) of both Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (“PotashCorp”) and Nutrien Ltd. (“Nutrien”), has agreed to accept an appointment to ZYUS’ Board of Directors. Mr. Brownlee brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and expertise to his new role with ZYUS.
After acquiring a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Saskatchewan, Mr. Brownlee began his career with the government of Saskatchewan which formed the basis for his extensive knowledge in public policy. In 1989, Mr. Brownlee joined PotashCorp when it was a Crown corporation and was a catalyst for the expansion and development throughout its acquisition activity. He was instrumental in coordinating PotashCorp’s privatization, transforming the company from a provincial Crown corporation to a publicly traded company. In 2018, PotashCorp and Agrium Inc. merged to become Nutrien, the world’s largest provider of crop inputs. Mr. Brownlee remained CFO at Nutrien until his retirement in 2018, during such time he was responsible for overseeing finance functions and playing an integral role in the multi-billion-dollar divestment of equity interests in the Chilean potash producer SQM, Israel-based ICL Group, and Jordans’ Arab Potash Company.
Mr. Brownlee resides in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and is a well-respected member of his community, where he devotes much of his time volunteering with various charitable organizations and serving on several other boards of directors. Mr. Brownlee is also the recipient of the University of Saskatchewan Lifetime Achievement award and the Saskatchewan Order of Merit.
“We are extremely pleased to welcome Wayne Brownlee to ZYUS’ Board of Directors,” said Brent Zettl, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “Mr. Brownlee is a renowned business leader; his extensive experience and expertise will add significant value to ZYUS as we further advance our operations and accelerate our clinical research activities.”
“I am honoured to be joining the Board of Directors at ZYUS and I look forward to working with the team to help create shareholder value and drive the Company’s growth and success,” said Mr. Brownlee.
The appointment of Mr. Brownlee as a director of the Company is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals, including that of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) and successful receipt of required security clearance from Health Canada pursuant to the Cannabis Act (Canada). A further announcement will be made in this regard.
Mr. Brownlee will join the Company’s existing Board members, which include ZYUS’ Board Chair, Richard Hoyt, Vice President of Business Development at Xeris Pharmaceuticals and Managing Partner of Ozark Transaction Advisors LLC; ZYUS’ President and Chief Executive Officer, Brent Zettl; John Knowles, Chartered Professional Accountant with over 30 years of board and executive experience in Canadian and international companies; Garnette Weber, Co-Founder and the Chief Executive Officer of Interactive Tracking Systems Inc. since 1996; Dr. Charlotte Weber, MD, FRCPC, FAAP, faculty paediatrician in the Division of Paediatric Medicine at the Hospital for Sick Children and an Associate Professor of Paediatrics in the Department of Paediatrics at the University of Toronto Faculty of Medicine.
About ZYUS Life Sciences
ZYUS is a Canadian-based life sciences company focused on the global development and commercialization of cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug product candidates and innovative exempt market therapeutics. Through clinical research, ZYUS is committed to furthering the understanding of cannabinoids with the clinical development of its pharmaceutical drug product candidates and intellectual property activities to protect its novel formulations. Additionally, ZYUS is dedicated to delivering high quality, cGMP / EU GMP-compliant cannabinoid products to patients through the exempt global medical market. The ZYUS vision is to reimagine the potential of pain therapeutics by elevating cannabinoid formulations as a standard of care in pursuit of transformational impact on patients’ lives. ZYUS: Advancing the Science of Well-Being. For additional information, visit www.zyus.com or follow us on Twitter @ZYUSCorp.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company’s business, the Company’s ability to advance operations and accelerate clinical research activities, the ability of the Company to realize on its objectives and the ability of the Company to introduce products that act as alternatives to current pain management therapies. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “contemplates”, “believes”, “projects”, “plans” and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, the Company’s business, the Company’s ability to advance operations and accelerate clinical research activities, the Company’s objectives, the Company’s ability to introduce products that act as alternatives to current pain management therapies are all forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to advance operations and accelerate clinical research activities, that the Company will be to realize its strategic plans and objectives or that the Company will be able to introduce products that act as alternatives to current pain management therapies. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances or actual results unless required by applicable law. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
