LAWRENCE — The crowd gathered outside a South Broadway firehouse broke into applause Monday morning after its first glimpse of a restored 9/11 mural outside.
"It's beautiful right?" said retired Lawrence Fire Lt. Jimmy Flynn, who led the effort to repair and restore the mural, painted outside the Ladder 4 firehouse.
The mural has been there for 22 years, created just after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 when hijacked planes were flown into the World Trade Center buildings.
Exposed to the elements and chipping paints, the mural was showing signs of age.
Alex Brien, a visual artist and muralist with the local non-profit, was contracted to enhance the mural.
The 20-feet long by 8-feet high was brought inside, into Elevated Thoughts headquarters in the Everett Mills for the past year while Brien worked on it.
Sunday night, in time for the the annual 9-11 ceremony, the mural was replaced outside Ladder 4 by Brien and Flynn.
Flynn thanked the following who contributed to the mural's restoration were: Rotary Club of Salem, N.H., Two Guys Smoke Shop, Lawrence Firefighters' Union Local 146, Mark Couture Paving, Enterprise Bank, Superior Cleaners, T.A. Sullivan Insurance Co., Nancy and Pete Giarrusso, Chief Richard Shafer. Jimmy Crane, Jackson Lumber, NESC Credit Union, Hayes Tavern, Tropoli Pizza, Rita Burke, Chief John Marsh, Family Pools, N-Tek Ray Maclean, Lawrence Elks, Mary Jo and Chet Taylor, Kenny Proposki, Eugenia Viera, Catherine O'Sullivan, Patricia Flynn, Commonwealth Motors, 9/11 Road Race Inc., Hoppy Curran, Loughlin family, Mr and Mrs Norm Jones and numerous anonymous donations.
