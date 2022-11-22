RELATIONSHIP WITH BOYFRIEND IS NOW A DANGEROUS NIGHTMARE

FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
Seize the moment, look for opportunities and stay on course. You can accomplish the most if you stick to your plans and principles, verify facts and refuse to let others manipulate or push you in a direction you don't care to go. Put anger aside, show intelligence and patience, and treat everything you encounter this year with a sense of humor.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Practice patience, go with the flow and refuse to let others influence your next move. Step outside your comfort zone and try something you've never done; the experience will be educational.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Treating those in your home fairly will help you sidestep a disagreement or misunderstanding. Charm and kindness will work wonders. A self-improvement project will give your confidence a boost.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- You are overdue for a change, so don't wait for someone to give you a push; turn an idea you have into something concrete. Look out for people who can help you with your next project.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Be the one to inspire people, motivate them to participate and make the world a better place. Being a warrior for truth and justice will lead to opportunities.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Follow your heart and channel your energy into making a difference. Don't argue with people who have a different plan. Consider what makes you happy and brings opportunities your way.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Put more thought into how to save money, protect against loss and ensure that you remain healthy, wealthy and wise. Discipline and hard work will be the cornerstones of success.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Plan well-thought-out changes before you begin the transformation. Consider what can go wrong and prepare a solid defense to ensure you stay on track. There is money to be made if you go through the proper channels.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't be fooled by what others say. Check to ensure you get legitimate instructions before starting something new. Awareness and intelligence are your strengths. Self-improvement is encouraged.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Enjoy the moment. Look around you and reach out to people who put a smile on your face. Sign up for an outing that encourages you to branch out and try something new and exciting.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Go where the action is and mingle with interesting people. If you share your thoughts, you will hook up with someone who challenges you and contributes to your concerns and causes.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Rely on friends and peers for help. A problem will escalate if you don't communicate openly. Bring attention to solutions that will benefit everyone or weed out those with nothing to offer.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Associate with people who make you think. A challenge will lead to personal growth. Keep your money and possessions in a safe place. Not everyone will share your values or principles.
DEAR ABBY
RELATIONSHIP WITH BOYFRIEND IS NOW A DANGEROUS NIGHTMARE
DEAR ABBY: I am in a relationship I can't get out of. I was told by my "boyfriend" that what he's doing is normal. He says it's what people who love each other do, and he loves me more than anyone has ever loved me. I have told him repeatedly that I don't love him.
He drives by my house and follows me to work. He has also watched to make sure I'm going where I said, like to the gym and the store. He tells me that every man wants to have sex with me, and that I dress too sexy (I mostly wear leggings and tank tops). He has monitored Zoom meetings that I go to.
All of the watching and following is without my permission or knowledge. He usually tells me about it later, saying he only does it "out of love." This has been going on for a few years. Why do I put up with it? I have tried to break up. It started after a few months together. But he guilted me into staying, saying he'd be all alone. Or he'd kill himself. Then I found out he filmed us having sex a few times, and he's threatening that if I don't stay, people will see it.
Please tell me what to do. I have no self-esteem left, and yes, I feel like the slut that I am made out to be. I'm not sure what you can do to help me. I have no one to talk to. -- ANONYMOUS PRISONER
DEAR PRISONER: This person doesn't "love" you. Your boyfriend is an abuser, a stalker and an extortionist. You are right that you need someone to talk to. Actually, I can think of more than one. Pick up the phone and call 800-799-7233. It's the toll-free number of the National Domestic Violence Hotline. A counselor there will be happy to offer suggestions on how to deal with your abuser. During the conversation, ask whether his threat to make the sex tape public should be reported to the police. (I think it SHOULD be.)
P.S. And PLEASE stop feeling guilty. If you are worried that he might kill himself if you end the relationship, don't be. He has no intention of following through.
DEAR ABBY: Our son died suddenly a month ago. It was a terrible shock. That same day, his mother (my wife) announced, "We are done!" as a couple. We've been married 41 years, but our relationship has always been rocky. She hasn't spoken to me since then. I have two areas of deep grief and no one to talk with to share the agony of losing a son and a marriage simultaneously. Family members and close friends have been sympathetic, but most don't know what to say. Any advice would be welcomed. -- MOURNING IN TENNESSEE
DEAR MOURNING: Please accept my deepest sympathy for the death of your son. Because you have no one to confide in, it's important you start talking with a grief counselor about the double loss you have experienced. It will take time to work through the sadness you are feeling in the aftermath of your son's passing. While no one can blame you for your anger at your wife for her poor timing, once your sadness lessens, you may realize how fortunate you are to finally be freed from a 41-year unhappy marriage.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips.
