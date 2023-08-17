HAVERHILL — Relay for Life of Greater Haverhill saw what may have been the fewest number of walkers in its history when it held the event Friday and Saturday, Aug. 4 and 5, on the track at Northern Essex Community College in Haverhill.
The COVID pandemic had put a temporary stop to the event, which was unable to fully recover this year. Add to that the change in date, and it's no surprise that participation dropped this year.
In past years the event, which raises money to find a cure for cancer, to celebrate survivors and remember those who lost their battle with the disease, was held in June, but renovations to the track prompted a change to August.
Participants say there were fewer walkers this year than they can ever remember, however, as of Aug. 8, the event managed to raise nearly $64,000 toward its goal of $75,000. The majority, $42,335, was raised by team Rosie's Riveters, led by Rose and James Flynn of Haverhill.
To donate to this year's event visit online at tinyurl.com/mwtk3hxx.
