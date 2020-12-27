Day and night since mid-March, they have been in the trenches: Overworked, overtired and, in many cases, underpaid. Our region’s healthcare heroes have treated neighbors and community members stricken with the coronavirus with compassion while putting their own health, and that of their loved ones, at risk.
Now, with the recent emergency approvals of both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, there’s a glimmer of hope to signal the potential end of a hard-fought battle. Since mid-December, Merrimack Valley hospitals including Holy Family Hospital in Methuen, Lawrence General Hospital and the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center, have started to vaccinate frontline workers — those with direct patient contact most vulnerable to picking up the virus or being an asymptomatic carrier.
“It feels good, first of all, having survived all this (COVID-19 pandemic),” explained Lawrence General Hospital’s Dr. Eduardo Haddad, the hospital’s chief of medical affairs. “We are saddened by the people we lost and are still losing. Now is a time to celebrate progress and science and move on to a stage of safety where we can do all the normal things again.”
The normal Haddad refers to for healthcare workers will return after having paid a steep price. Over the past nine months, hospital staff have had to ride the rollercoaster of coronavirus surges and adapt several times over to best care for the community.
Holy Family Hospital, for example, quickly shifted operations to treat COVID positive patients at their Methuen campus, diverting personnel and resources from the Haverhill campus in April.
Maintaining some COVID-free medical facilities is particularly important for patients with heart disease, blood clots, cancer and other pre-existing conditions, so that they may be treated while minimizing the risk of contracting COVID-19, according to a statement from Holy Family Hospital, which kept its Haverhill campus available to treat COVID-free patients.
To deal with an increase in cases, nurses from hospitals as far away as Arizona and Utah began arriving in Massachusetts in early April to assist with care at Holy Family locations. More than 100 nurses from other hospitals in Massachusetts owned by Holy Family parent company Steward volunteered to be temporarily reassigned to hospitals with greater needs.
“In this unprecedented time, we all owe so much to our frontline workers and healthcare workforce,” state Rep. Andy Vargas said. “We continue to find ways to ensure they have what they need and feel appreciated.”
At the height of the pandemic, Vargas aligned with Nurse Mates, an Andover-based medical shoe and accessory company, to donate 300 pairs of shoes and 150 pairs of compression socks to frontline medical workers and hospitals in Greater Haverhill.
In Lawrence, staff from Lawrence General Hospital manned an eight-lane drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the main hospital campus as part of Governor Charlie Baker’s Stop the Spread free testing program. Lawrence has several other sites around the city where residents can get tested through the free program, as does Methuen.
The Greater Lawrence Family Health Center’s team of nurses and other medical personnel have been among those swabbing patients for coronavirus.
Last week, the community health center was one of the first such facilities in the state to receive doses of the Moderna vaccine, the second immunization cleared for use to vaccinate against the virus.
For GLFHC’s Rich Napolitano, senior vice president of external relations, while the car parades of support and other kind gestures have been appreciated, providing the vaccine to staff is something truly thrilling.
“Our frontline staff of medical assistants, clinicians, nurses, pharmacists and facilities workers (who received the Moderna vaccine) are our fellow employees who have been providing countless hours of healthcare to our sickest and most vulnerable patients during this awful pandemic,” Napolitano said. “They truly are our healthcare heroes”