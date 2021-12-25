Today in our “Remember When?” series we’ll look at the middle years (1990-05) for the Commonwealth Motors Boys Christmas Tourney.
Of course, we can’t highlight everyone, so no e-mails! But here are some random favorite memories of mine.
Central Catholic’s Marquis Victor has proven to be an artist on and off the court.
Crowds, you want crowds? They were packed to the rafters many nights including when Salem and Chris Urquhart took on big, bad Central at North Andover’s Crozier Fieldhouse.
These were some glory years for Lawrence point guards with the Lancers featuring Joey Bonilla, Michelet Cadet, the two-headed monster of Alex Hernandez and Manuel Nunez, Wilkins Victor, Hector Paniagua and Alex Oviedo.
Central often countered with slick city guards of its own like tourney MVP Raymond Nunez.
This period featured a ton of true legends led by the great Scott Hazelton, the two-time MVP from Central. His match-ups with Andover’s “Tommy Gun” McLaughlin are still talked about to this day.
In a rare burst of creativity, I had the two pose with Christmas hats and former Tribune photographer Judy Emmert O’Brien delivered with the classic photo.
Here were the Christmas Tourney MVPs from 1990 to 2005.
Lawrence’s Rigoberto Nunez, Methuen’s Jamie Cunneen, Central’s Barry Spears Jr., Andover’s Kirk Stockwood, Andover’s Matt Gibson, and Methuen’s Rich Barden, who is now Methuen High’s principal.
Also, Central’s Mike Dunn, Central’s John Jacobs, Central’s Scott Hazelton (twice), Central’s Raymond Nunez, Lawrence’s Wilkins Victor, Central’s Dan “The Man” O’Shea, Central’s Marquis Victor, Lawrence’s Hector Paniagua and Central’s Jonathan Cruz.