Let’s stroll down Memory Lane with the Greater Lawrence Boys Christmas Tourney, now known as the Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic.
The tourney dates back to 1975. There is so much good stuff, we’ll break this down into three parts.
Today we’ll concentrate on 1975 to about 1989.
And remember, we can’t highlight everyone, so no e-mails! But here are some random favorite memories of mine.
The tourney founders are local legends: Lawrence’s John Kelleher, North Andover’s Bob Licare and Andover’s Wil Hixon. Sadly, only Licare is still alive.
Andover’s 6-foot-10 Todd Orlando was a tourney great. Now the former Boston Celtic 5th-round draft pick is the principal at Bishop Kenney High in Florida. One of his students was ex-Red Sox star Jonathan Papelbon.
Gary McLain and Bill Donlon were quite the 1-2 punch at Methuen but 5-7, 125-pound Andover sophomore E.J. Perry saw to it they never won the Christmas Tourney title. and the Perry Dynasty was launched.
McLain would have to be satisfied with his NCAA title as the slick point guard for Villanova!
Andover and Hixon dominated the earlier years winning from 1976-81 behind MVPs Billy Halton, Mike Hart, Orlando, Rip Williams, Kip Jones and future BC co-captain Ted Kelley.
One of the great stories in tournament history was the Greater Lawrence Tech team led by MVP Shane Donahue and superstar Paul Neal stunning the area heavyweights to capture the 1986 crown.
Art Yancy was a great ballplayer at Andover High under young coach Wil Hixon and Oklahoma City University (5.7 points, 5.8 rebounds a game over three seasons) under legendary coach Abe Lemons.
He also won a heckuva lot of games at Greater Lawrence. He was the first winner (2004) of the tourney’s prestigious Special Contributions Award.
North Andover High’s Mike Heafey was the first tourney MVP. Sadly, he died too young.
The “original Hart brothers” were as rough and tough as their namesake Canadian wrestlers. Mike was tourney MVP for Andover and younger brothers Tim (Merrimack) and Joe (Bentley) were Central and college greats. This year Joe’s son Joey Hart is a super soph for Central.
People first think football when they think of Whittier coach/AD Kevin Bradley. But the Methuen and Plymouth State Hall of Famer was a rare three-time Christmas Tourney All-Star (1976-78).
