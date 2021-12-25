The Commonwealth Motors Boys Christmas Tourney has been an area institution since 1975. The girls’ basketball tourney began in 1986 and is also one of the area’s big sporting events.
In today's "Remember When" we’ll look at the early years of the girls tourney (1986-99).
Of course, we can’t highlight everyone, so no e-mails! But here are some random favorite memories of mine.
People may forget how good the first MVP was. Methuen's 6-3 Darlene Orlando, who began her career at St. Mary’s High in Lawrence, is one of the greats in area history: state champion, All-Scholastic, Division 1 college recruit (Missouri) and two-time Division 2 All-American at UMass Lowell.
The next year Amy Keleher (now Amy Kenneally) showed you don’t have to be blessed with uncommon height to be a star. The 5-foot-2 (in sneakers!) guard led North Andover to the title.
One thing I've always loved on the girls tourney is how many great scholar-athletes with Orlando, now Darlene Ciarcia, setting the tone. She was an Academic All-American in 1994 and is now an IT program manager with Lockheed Martin in Orlando, Fla.
Soon, Andover was the dominant force in the tournament. They never lacked in talent and usually it was a Muller sister leading the way. Charlotte, Sarah and Jenny Muller combined to win tourney MVP honors five times. Dad, Dick, was a longtime AHS assistant.
The MVPs from 1986-99 were Orlando, Keleher, Andover's Lee Dziadosz, Salem's Andrea Sunday, North Andover's BarriAnn Fitzgibbons, North Andover's Kim D'Alessandro, Masconomet's Becky Blaeser, North Andover's Brooke Blaney, Methuen's Dianne Mowatt, Andover's Charlotte Muller (1995 and 1996), Andover's Sarah Muller, Methuen's Lisa Golobski and Andover's Lisa Tisbert.
Off the top of my head, I bet 10 or 11 of the aforementioned stars are already in their high school's hall of fame. Andover's Tisbert and Methuen's Mowatt won the Max Bishop Award as the area's top three-sport athlete.
...
