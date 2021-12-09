Today in our “Remember When” series we take a look back at some great athletes and memories from North Andover High boys athletics.
Of course, we can’t highlight everyone, so no more e-mails! But here are some random favorite memories of mine.
We’ve been blessed with so many beloved area coaches but I don’t know if the Tribune sports staff could be fonder of anyone than North Andover ski coach Jerry Marchegiani.
We named our Ski Coach of the Year award after him. He’s heading into his 49th season and three of his top skiers were his sons Alex, Matt (2003 Tribune MVP) and Ross.
Alex Zahoruiko was our skiing MVP in 2004 and 2005. As a junior, he won the slalom and was runner-up in the giant slalom at States.
Mike Cavanaugh was football coach from 1980-96 with a brilliant 125-47-3 (.723) record. His son, ex-Knight great Mike Jr., is the UConn hockey coach.
Brian McLaughlin, the 1995 New England champ at 171 pounds, was our wrestling MVP that winter.
Ty Esler moved from Illinois for his junior year and as a senior in 2001 made the state singles tennis open semifinals.
In 1997, Pat Sheehan led the area in rushing (1,527 yards) and scoring (20 TDs, 128 points).
Matt Rock is in a special club with a 6-touchdown game in 2002.
Chris Bardwell went from a junior reserve at Central Catholic to a senior All-Scholastic with the Knights, averaging 20.3 points in the 2012-13 season. He got pretty good coaching from Mike McVeigh, our area all-time wins leader with 497. Also among the all-time area wins leaders is ex-Knight star John McVeigh, Mike's son the Brooks School boys basketball coach.
Adam Sullivan scored an area-high 25 goals in 1997 for the Knight skaters.
We have a classic photo of former football captains Joe Walsh and Will Nadeau along with their football coach Tug Crozier. Of course, Crozier is best known as an iconic wrestling coach. The football field is now named after Walsh.
In recent years, North Andover has churned out the elite baseball talent including Tribune MVPs Sebastian Keane, Brendan Parisotto, Evan Glew, Brandon Walsh, and Mike Weisman.
Alex Kramer ran a 9:17.11 2-mile in 2009. That broke the mark set by Brian Moody in 1984 (9:21.0).
Another great Scarlet Knight distance runner was Darryl Varney. His 4:17.79 mile in 2010 is still the school record. The greatest NAHS trackster of them all? Has to be pole vaulting sensation/110 hurdles whiz Erick Duffy (17-1/14.10). He was also Eagle-Tribune Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
The Hoehns, father Von and son Fritz, are wrestling royalty in a community which takes its wrestling very, very seriously.
The 2018-19 school year was a magical one highlighted by the first ever Super 8 baseball championship for a local team and the Division 2 state championship football win at Gillette Stadium over King Philip. That great class was highlighted by Tribune Athlete of the Year Jake McElroy.
Bonus points for people who correctly call a state title a state title and an EMass. Super Bowl title an EMass. Super Bowl title.
Love the shot of tri-captain Ryan Slattery celebrating on the field at Gillette.
