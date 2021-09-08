BOSTON — Wednesday night Hunter Renfroe delivered the kind of performance Red Sox legends are made of.
First, the Red Sox right fielder stepped to the plate with a man on and two outs in the bottom of the eighth and his team trailing 1-0. On the first pitch he saw, Renfroe turned on a 90 mph slider from JT Chargois and launched it 415 feet into the night sky over the Green Monster for the go-ahead two-run home run.
Then, with two outs in the top of the ninth and his team clinging to a 2-1 lead, Renfroe backed up Danny Santana after a Joey Wendle liner got past him in deep centerfield. As Wendle made the turn at second, Renfroe picked up the ball and delivered a perfect strike to third base to gun him down for the game's final out.
"Unbelievable," said Nathan Eovaldi, who pitched a gem as the game's starting pitcher. "It's tough to run, stop, catch the ball, plant, throw all the way to third on the money, it was unbelievable."
"Obviously anytime you can help the team win that's huge, and the last throw and the homer was icing on the cake," Renfroe said afterwards. "We needed that win really bad."
Renfroe's game-winning throw was his second outfield assist of the day, giving him an MLB-leading 16 on the season, and was the capper on a thrilling night at Fenway Park that seemed to have it all.
Eovaldi was brilliant on the mound, pitching seven shutout innings while recording eight strikeouts and a season-high 20 whiffs on 98 pitches. The Red Sox defense largely played a clean game, and Bobby Dalbec displayed his best glove work of the year with three consecutive outs in the top of the seventh before slapping the tag on Wendle to complete Renfroe's outfield assist in the ninth.
The Red Sox hit the ball well, though more often than not their hard liners wound up finding one of the Rays' outfielders, and Tampa Bay continued to bring it. The American League's best team shut down the Boston lineup through the first seven innings and finally scored a run off Josh Taylor and Garrett Richards in the top of the eighth to set up the dramatic finish.
The win couldn't have come at a better time for the Red Sox. Entering the day Boston was riding a three-game losing streak and had seen the AL Wild Card picture tighten every day. Now Boston goes into this week's road trip against the Chicago White Sox and Seattle Mariners with some momentum, and coupled with New York's 6-3 loss to Toronto the Red Sox have now taken the top AL Wild Card spot back from the Yankees as well.
If Renfroe's heroics were any indication, the Red Sox still have plenty of fight left in them despite everything that's happened over the past few months.
