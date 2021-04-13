It's brighter and bigger.
And the staff of the new Robb Center, which was renamed from the Andover Senior Center during the renovation, is eager to welcome back seniors to their new digs.
The senior center was closed in November 2019 to begin renovations, and programs were displaced. Programs continued mostly virtually since the pandemic took hold in the U.S. in early 2020.
The center has slowly brought back more classes, including two outdoor fitness classes, said Jane Burns, director of elder services in Andover.
Staff are moving in this week. Meals on Wheels will take over the new kitchen starting Thursday, and the Senior Connections program resumes in its newly dedicated room Friday, Burns said.
Over the next few months the senior center will open up to more groups, and people will be able to make appointments to visit, Burns said.
"Until the state really opens up we will be by appointment only, but we will be opening up to more groups as we are able to do so," Burns said.
The space is brighter with fresh white walls and the many windows letting light in. The windows have been replaced with replicas to allow for the light but not the drafts and leaks that previously occurred, Burns said.
The new center is about 40% larger than the original with an expanded fitness area and workout room, said Paul MacKay, chairman of the Council on Aging.
The larger fitness space will allow for more classes, Burns said. Elder Services is partnering with Merrimack College to bring in a graduate student who is a certified personal trainer teaching one-on-one lessons and classes, Burns said.
The new building features a dedicated art room and café space, unlike the chairs lining the hallway previously, MacKay said.
There's also a new health office in the Robb Center to allow for more private medical visits, when town health officials and other doctors conduct clinics.
Andover's Veteran Services office is also moving into the senior center to allow more collaboration and programing geared towards veterans, Burns said. One fitness class in the planning stages will be particularly for veterans, she added.
The Robb Center will also serve as the town's emergency shelter, because it's equipped with three showers and a large walk-in freezer that will allow the town to store food for weeks, Burns said. Previously the senior center was used as a shelter following the gas disaster, however, town officials realized they needed space for people to bathe, so they ensured it was in this project, Burns said.
Overall Burns is looking forward to giving Andover seniors a place to be and socialize post-pandemic.
"We would really love to just welcome everyone and open our doors, but we have to be safe in how to reopen," Burns said. "But we will get there."