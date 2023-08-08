LAWRENCE — Hundreds of kids attended the seventh annual State Rep. Frank A. Moran and Lawrence Police Department Youth Basketball Tournament on Saturday at O’Neill Park.
Moran and the Lawrence Police Department welcomed athletes between the ages of 7 to 18 to participate in the tournament, where they were also provided with school backpacks, free food, raffle gifts, live music and family activities.
This annual tradition was started by Moran to promote recreational sports for the youth of Lawrence in coordination with Sueños Basketball, while also helping to build a sense of community, trust, and solidarity between young people and law enforcement.
“This event has always been the highlight of my summer and it has become so much more than a basketball tournament,” said Moran, D–Lawrence.
“It is crucial that our young people understand the role that law enforcement officials play in our community, while also fostering mutual, healthy and respectful relationships that will last a lifetime,” he said.
In addition to having multiple officers serve as referees and volunteers at the tournament, LPD also provided several brand-new bicycles to be raffled off to the youth and donated food and ice cream.
“The Lawrence Police Department was proud to partner with Rep. Moran for another incredibly successful basketball tournament on Saturday,” said Lt. Joseph Cerullo.
“This tournament has played a crucial role in helping our department engage with the young people of our city and we are thankful for the representative’s continued support of our community,” Cerullo said.
