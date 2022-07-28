HAVERHILL — A $1.2 million project to replace the crumbling and leaning parking lot retaining wall directly behind City Hall is expected to be completed by early September, when the closed portion of the upper parking lot can reopen, city officials said.
The work, which has been taking place this summer, includes demolition and removal of the existing concrete retaining wall; construction of a new precast block retaining wall and stairs; the installation of new guardrails and railings; removal and disposal of an underground oil tank; demolition of the old and unused wooden coal shed, and mitigating some long-standing water infiltration issues into the basement of City Hall.
City Purchasing Agent Steven Bucuzzo said the contract for this work was awarded to George R. Cairns & Sons for $906,375. He said a $1.2 million bond authorization covers that cost, along with a construction contingency amount for change orders, and construction supervision services from the design engineering firm AECOM.
The main construction of a new retaining wall began in June on an accelerated schedule in order to take advantage of the school summer break when the parking need was reduced at City Hall, according to the mayor’s office. The project is scheduled to be complete by early fall.
A second and smaller project taking place involves repairing and restoring the historical masonry terracotta elements on the exterior of City Hall.
“This is essentially all the white colored masonry on all four elevations, including the ornamental columns and lentils at the front entrance,” Bucuzzo said, noting the contract was awarded to Chapman Waterproofing of Holbrook for $409,499. “Both projects are moving along nicely and are on schedule.”
Priority Level 1 repairs address façade conditions that may present an immediate threat to the life safety of pedestrians below. Priority 1 defects were isolated but mainly included sections of brick masonry or decorative stone that appear to be displaced or loose and could potentially detach from the building, according to a report by the engineering firm Gale Associates.
Priority Level 2 repairs address façade conditions that may contribute (or be contributing) to air and moisture infiltration into the building or exterior wall system. Priority Level 2 defects mainly consist of deteriorated mortar between the brick and stone elements, cracked brick masonry and decorative stone, abandoned anchors, failed exterior sealants, and failed flashing conditions. To prolong the lifespan of the building and reduce further damage of surrounding façade components.
Priority Level 3 concerns, to be addressed at a later date, include defects in the brick masonry and stone elements, deteriorated wall penetrations and failed window security screens.
Priority Level 4 concerns include façade conditions that are generally aesthetic in nature, such as algae and rust staining, asphalt staining, and other elements affected by atmospheric staining. Pressure washing the building is recommended, but could reveal other problems.
According to the engineering report, the Priority Level 3 and 4 repairs are estimated to cost more than $400,000, not taking into account future cost increases.
