BOSTON -- Fare evaders have long been a costly problem for the MBTA, but a new report suggests plans to update the fare collection system on the public transit system could make the situation even worse.
The report by the Pioneer Institute suggests that
Replacing the fare collection system is part of Gov. Charlie Baker's plan to invest $8 billion on modernizing the MBTA following crippling snowstorms in the winter of 2015.
Under the new fare system, which would go into effect over the next three years, riders will be able to board commuter trains, trolleys and buses with the tap of a credit card or smartphone.
Cash would no longer be accepted aboard T vehicles, but riders will still be able to use paper money and coins at vending machines to get a ticket.
MBTA officials say the new system will boost ridership, speed up the boarding process and reduce the overall cost of operations.
"Fare collection is a critical part of the MBTA’s future revenue growth, and that's why the authority is developing a comprehensive rider-oriented plan and making targeted investments in technology and infrastructure," the T said in a statement.
"With a heightened focus on equity, the MBTA is implementing a system that generates much better data and offers more flexibility with fare rules and products to facilitate the development of responsive solutions to policy needs."
The MBTA already loses $10 million to $20 million a year from fare evaders on the commuter rail. People skipping fares on subways and buses cost another $6 million a year. T officials have acknowledged those losses could increase with the plans to move to an electronic payment system and all-door boarding.
To address the threat, the agency has proposed enlisting civilian inspectors to check tickets. Riders caught without proof of payment could be handed a ticket.
But the Pioneer report suggests that
The reports suggested that the new fare collection system is likely to be more effective on the MBTA's commuter rail because it will require passengers to "tap" on at a gate to access platforms and then tap to exit at the North, South and Back Bay stations, where a majority of commuter rail trips begin or end.
"Still, trips that begin and end in outlying stations without gated boarding areas will almost certainly see more fare evasion," the report's authors wrote.
Fare evasion was decriminalized by a transportation bond bill signed by Baker in January, but the T is still allowed to issue civil citations to violators.
The bill signed by Baker also repealed fines ranging from $100 to $600 and non-renewal of drivers' licenses for failure to pay tickets for fare evasion.
The T's former Fiscal Management and Control Board, which disbanded at the end of the year, weighed new fines from $25 to $100 but a majority of the board members objected, arguing it would have an outsized effect on low-income riders. Ultimately, the board opted not to set any fines for fare evasion.
T officials say they plan to bring a similar proposal for the new oversight board this spring.
