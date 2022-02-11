BOSTON — While the scourge of opioid addiction continues to affect Massachusetts, the number of people getting legal prescriptions for heavily addictive medicines is falling, according to newly released federal data.
Massachusetts had the lowest opioid prescription rate in New England in 2020, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. Health care providers in the Bay State wrote 33.3 opioid prescriptions for every 100 residents, the federal agency reported.
That’s a slight drop from the previous year but a substantial decline from the 66 per 100 prescription rate in 2006, when the CDC began tracking the data.
New Hampshire, which has also seen declining numbers of opioid prescriptions in recent years, had the third-lowest rate in New England in 2020, following Vermont, which had 34.8 prescriptions for every 100 residents. Maine had the highest rate in the region, or 40.3 per 100 residents.
Nationally, the overall prescription rate was 43.3 prescriptions per 100 people in 2020, according to the CDC data.
Curbing opioid addiction has been a major focus on Beacon Hill for a number of years, with hundreds of millions of dollars being devoted to expanding treatment and prevention efforts.
For many, opioid addiction has its roots in prescription painkillers such as Oxycontin and Percocet, which led them to street-bought heroin and fentanyl once those prescriptions ran out.
In 2016, Gov. Charlie Baker and lawmakers pushed through a raft of rules to curb over-prescribing of opioids. Those included a cap on new prescriptions written in any seven-day period and a requirement that doctors consult a state prescription monitoring database before prescribing an additive opioid.
Meanwhile opioid manufacturers have been hammered with hundreds of lawsuits from the states and local governments over their role in fueling a wave of opioid addiction. Attorney General Maura Healey’s office recently agreed to a multi-billion dollar settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma.
Supporters of the tougher requirements say they have saved lives by dramatically reducing the number of heavily addictive opioids being prescribed.
Pain management groups say the regulatory backlash has made some doctors worried about writing prescriptions for opioids, depriving patients of treatment.
Despite a drop in recent years, opioid-related overdose deaths increased in Massachusetts during the pandemic.
There were 2,104 confirmed and suspected opioid-related deaths in Massachusetts in 2020 — a 5% rise over the previous year, according to the state Department of Public Health.
Public health officials attribute the uptick to a combination of social isolation, gaps in available services during the pandemic, and even fears among some people that seeking treatment would expose them to COVID-19.
To be sure, the latest data shows that opioid-related deaths are slowing, but not declining. There were 1,613 opioid deaths through September, according to state data. That’s 1% higher than the same nine-month period last year, but still below a peak of opioid-related deaths in 2016.
Nationally, opioid-related overdose deaths soared to a record 93,000 last year. Fentanyl was involved in more than 60% of the overdose deaths last year.
